Sea to Summit’s Memorial Day tent sale is wild – these 3 deals are worth grabbing
50% off premium tents? Don't mind if I do
Memorial Day sales are always a great time to shop for just about anything, especially camping gear. And wouldn’t you know it, premium outdoor brand Sea to Summit is having an absolute blowout, with some of its sought-after tents now up to 50% off.
Shop the Sea to Summit's Anniversary Sale
Interestingly, the brand's tents are the most heavily discounted, not the cheaper stuff. Usually, an 'up to 50%' sale involves one pair of socks being half price. Not here, though! As well as tents, you can also save 30% on camp kitchen essentials, 25% on sleep gear, and more.
The best tents from Sea to Summit are built for serious adventurers who don’t want to compromise on performance, comfort, or innovation. The brand blends ultralight design with rugged durability, using advanced materials and clever engineering like its signature Tension Ridge architecture for more headroom and airflow.
Sea to Summit’s focus on sustainability and quality means you’re investing in gear that’s designed to last, no matter how remote your campsite gets. They're seriously well-made.
Below, I collected three of my favourite tent options from Sea to Summit. There are plenty more to choose from, not to mention other types of gear. If you're sprucing up your camping gear, you must have a look at this sale!
The Sea to Summit Ikos TR2 is a spacious, durable, and versatile two-person tent. Its innovative Tension Ridge design offers ample headroom and superior ventilation. With multiple setup configurations and premium materials, it's perfect for backpackers seeking comfort and adaptability in various conditions.
The Sea to Summit Telos TR2 is a backpacker's dream tent, especially for those who seek comfort without weight. Weighing just 3 lbs 11 oz, it boasts a spacious 43.5-inch peak height and innovative Tension Ridge design for superior airflow. Its modular FairShare storage system and Hangout Mode add unmatched versatility.
The Sea to Summit Alto TR1 redefines ultralight solo camping. Weighing just 2 lbs 7 oz, its innovative Tension Ridge design offers exceptional headroom and ventilation. Features like the FairShare storage system and integrated Lightbar enhance livability, making it a top choice for three-season backpacking adventures.
