I test tents for a living, and these are the 3 tents I'd recommend for Glastonbury in 2025

Glastonbury is less than two weeks away, and if you haven't bought all your gear yet, I recommend sorting it out quickly! If you're after last-minute festival tent recommendations, I have just the thing for you.

The best tents are often high-tech, all-bells-and-whistles options that practically set themselves up in seconds with very little input from the user. I half expect tents to unpack my bags and sort their contents into their own organisation pockets.

Jokes aside, modern tents are anything but basic, and their prices reflect it. They are often overkill for festivals like Glastonbury; after all, you only need a semi-decent outdoor shelter to crash after a long day dancing.

That said, no two tents are created equal, and some are better suited for the job of helping you recover between sessions on the main stage.

Even though the festival organisers don't specify what kind of tents to bring, the golden rule is to pick one that you don't mind being abused.

Keeping a good rapport with your tent neighbours might prevent harm to yours, but it's easy to fall on someone's tent when trying to find your way back to yours at night in the jungle of guy lines and stakes.

I've been testing tents for years, and I thought I'd present three options here, from affordable to premium, that should cater to every Glastonbury Festival attendee's needs.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more lightweight options, check out T3's best backpacking tent guide. Depending on how comfortable you like being in your tent, I would also recommend getting a lightweight sleeping bag and a sleeping pad or camping bed.

(Image credit: Decathlon)

QUECHUA Camping Tent MH100 (3-Person)

RRP: £49.99

Buy at Decathlon

The Quechua MH100 is Decathlon’s entry-level dome tent, ideal for first-time festival goers on a tight budget. It sleeps up to three people (195 × 210 cm), with a max height of 120 cm, yet packs down to a compact 59 × 17 × 17 cm bag and weighs around 3.4 kg.

Pitching is simple: two classic crossed poles and a flysheet, with basic ventilation and wind resistance certified to 25 mph. Waterproofing is modest (flysheet > 2,000 mm HH), so it handles light showers but isn’t for heavy storms. A no‑frills, easy-to-use, ultra‑budget option, great for Glastonbury newbies.

(Image credit: Vango)

Vango Soul 300

RRP: £90

Buy at Vango

Stepping up in quality and comfort, the Vango Soul 300 is a 3‑person tunnel tent with a straightforward setup and solid weather performance.

It uses just two fibreglass poles and pitches in under seven minutes. With a ProTex 70D polyester flysheet rated to a 3,000 mm hydrostatic head, it delivers reliable waterproofing, and the low-profile tunnel design stays stable in moderate wind.

Users highlight its roomy porch, lantern hook, storage pockets and additional ventilation to minimise condensation. At about 2.86 kg packed, it’s slightly heavier but offers greater durability and comfort, a smart mid-range pick.

(Image credit: Coleman)

Coleman Fastpitch Forest Lodge 4 Person Tent

RRP: £219.99

Buy at Halfords

At the premium end, Coleman’s FastPitch Forest Lodge is a 4‑person cabin-style tent that emphasises speed, convenience, and space. Its FastPitch system features steel-framed hubs – unfold, extend each leg, drop on the flysheet, stake down – and you're done in under two minutes.

Withstanding high winds (45 mph in tests) and 48 hours of non‑stop rain with zero leaks, it’s impressively resilient. Standing-room interior, large front porch, glow-in-the-dark pegs, built-in storage pockets, electric cable access, and SPF50 UV protection make it festival luxury.

Great for families or groups who value comfort over compactness; it punches above its price in premium features.