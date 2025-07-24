From 2kg tents to 95g gadgets, these are 12 best ultralight camping gear upgrades for 2025

Too much gear and no idea? From slogging across mountains to schlepping it back and forth from a car, camping with heavy gear is enough to have anyone running for the nearest hotel. So why not go ultralight? From compact backpacking tents and pocket-sized camping pads to featherweight hammocks and collapsible coffee makers, these innovative new products will take your camp from kilos to grams.

Nemo Tensor Elite Insulated Sleeping Pad

RRP: £184.99-£214.99

Weight: 221g (short)/268g (large)

For point-to-point campers, the new Nemo Tensor Elite Insulated is unbeatable – it’s the lightest and smallest around. When packed up in its drawstring bag, it’s the width of a couple of cans of beer, with only the valve standing proud.

Inflating it up is via the Vortex pump sack, which is little more than a plastic bag. You blow into the bag a few times and then squeeze that air into the mattress. Repeat three times and you’re done. Comfort-wise, it’s a slim, mummy shape, with no room for your arms, but its three-inch loft is enough for reasonably bumpy ground, though side-sleepers may struggle. Unlike many sleeping pads, the fabric is super-quiet.

Take-down is a five-minute job. The regular size we tested was 180cm, but there’s also a 160cm short version.

AeroPress Go Plus coffee maker

RRP: £84.99

Weight: 569g

Sure, you could take instant coffee or coffee bags on your camping trip. However, if you want good coffee and plan to take camping cups, the AeroPress GoPlus is a no-brainer.

If you’re not familiar with the AeroPress GoPlus concept, it’s a combination of immersion and pressure brewing that uses ground coffee and tiny filter disks to produce strong and smooth coffee in 60 seconds, with almost no hardware.

This iteration wraps all of that into a stainless-steel tumbler that doubles as a travel mug (although the clever-looking magnetic lid does leak slightly when the tumbler is upside down). Weighing 560g all-in (press, tumbler and filters), the tumbler is arguably optional, but it’s handy to have around camp. Just don’t forget the coffee…

DD SuperLight Hammock

RRP: £49

Weight: 350g

As well as being handy for fast, light overnights, having a hammock makes hanging around camp a dream. Weighing just 350g and packed in a drawstring bag, the DD SuperLight Hammock can be easily stowed in a backpack until needed.

Despite its tiny footprint, it unfolds into a full-sized, 2.7-metre-long hammock complete with tree-friendly straps, carabiners and Whoopie Slings. The latter requires watching this video multiple times, but once you’ve figured it out, setting up and adjusting takes seconds.

The ripstop nylon feels surprisingly sturdy, with four loops, technically designed for adding a mosquito net, proving helpful in attaching a flashlight, drying washing, and pinning sunglasses when hanging around.

Coleman Cobra 2 lightweight tent

RRP: £169.99

Weight: 2.05kg

Ultralight tents are a classic example of the more you pay, the less you get. Two-person tents that weigh less than half a kilo are available for thru-hikers on a minimalist mission, but the prices are astronomical. Plenty big enough for two people and their gear (if the rest of your gear is ultralight), the Cobra 2 is all about durability and functionality, despite its lightweight build.

A tunnel tent uses two aluminium poles, which give the tent some much-needed headroom. Happily, the fly, the outer layer, goes up first, which is handy in rain, as is the weatherproof groundsheet. If you’re starting on your minimalist camping journey, the Cobra 2 is a great place to begin, and a good value option.

Therm-a-Rest NeoAir XLite NXT

RRP: £225

Weight: 480g

The noisy crisp packet-foil sound of ultralight sleeping pads has vanished, replaced here by a whisper-quiet ribbed fabric that helps put the space-saving Therm-a-Rest NeoAir XLite NXT in a league of its own.

The large size we tested is a clever combination of a space-saving mummy shape with enough width for broad shoulders. The 3-inch loft makes it deep enough to cover bumps in the ground, and its firm feel will mean you won’t want to get up in the morning.

It’s easy to set up, taking about five minutes, but it’s not quite as smooth or as fast as rival sleeping ultralight pads. The pump sack, which doubles as a drawstring bag, funnels air into the valve relatively slowly. However, the result is an ideal balance between ultra‑packable lightness and comfort.

Lifesystems Light & Dry Nano First Aid Kit

RRP: £15.99

Weight: 95g

If you’re camping off the beaten track, getting medical attention is down to you, but there’s no need to overdo it. Cue the Lifesystems Light & Dry Nano First Aid Kit, a minimalist lifesaver that packs a lot into a tiny waterproof pouch.

No larger than a pack of crisps, it includes the basics – a bandage, a dressing, tape, gauze swabs, safety pins, wipes, plasters, one blister plaster, and sun cream – all wrapped in a zip-lock bag.

I’d add a couple of extras, such as wound closure strips and painkillers, because there’s enough room in the bag to do so. However, as it comes, it’s more than enough for peace of mind in the great outdoors.

Sea to Summit Ether Light XR PRO Insulated Air Sleeping Mat

RRP: £240

Weight: 720g

Going ultralight often means making compromises on comfort, but not with the Sea To Summit Ether Light XR Pro, which mimics the width and length of a heavyweight mattress, but shrinks it down. Cleverly, its drawstring bag expands into a pump sack, and while the claimed 90-second setup isn’t quite accurate, we had it up in a speedy four minutes (after a few final top-ups by mouth).

The design innovation on the regular-wide version (183 cm long, 64 cm wide) is Air Sprung Cell cushioning, which provides a 10 cm depth. Meanwhile, ThermalCore insulation adds weight, but also warmth, making it ideal for all seasons. It may not be the absolute lightest sleeping pad around, but it’s close, with extreme packability compared to most rivals, and zero compromises on size or comfort.

Vango Cobra 600 Sleeping Bag

RRP: £325

Weight: 1.1kg

You have to be careful when buying ultralight sleeping bags — it’s too tempting to go for the very lightest around and end up freezing at night as the seasons turn. Ready for all four seasons (down to -12 degrees Celsius) and weighing just over a kilo, Vango’s Cobra 600 uses a clever mummy-style design that tapers at the feet.

The ergonomic fit appears to be primarily focused on space-saving, but it also enhances heat retention, as does the use of box-shaped baffle channels filled with down. There’s also a layer of aluminium to reflect body heat.

The Cobra 600 features a few other nice touches, including a pouch on the inside to secure a smartphone. Best of all, compression straps on its bag squash it down for easy packing.

PackTowl Personal Artist Print

RRP: £26

Weight: 177g (64 x 137cm in ‘Body’ size)

Having a towel or two around camp is essential, but why be boring? Given that you’ll be hanging your towel out to dry on a guy rope on full display, the PackTowl Personal Artist Print uses vibrant artist-designed prints to add a splash of personality to your kit.

Made from soft, ultra-absorbent, and 50% recycled microfiber, it soaks up four times its weight in water and dries in a flash, ideal for everything from campsite showers to wild swimming.

Crucially, it folds down smaller than a water bottle, allowing it to disappear into a pack. If you’re upgrading from cotton towels, it will be a revelation, as they dry 70% faster. If you’ve been using microfiber towels for years, here’s a good-looking upgrade.

Lifeventure Waterproof Packable Backpack

RRP: £36.99

Weight: 150g

If you’re going to hike into a campsite with a bunch of ultra-light gear, then don’t ruin it by using a heavy backpack. Weighing virtually nothing and smaller than a can of Coke when packed, the Lifeventure Waterproof Packable Backpack is big on the inside, able to carry approximately 22 litres of gear. It’s got a roll-top, too, so it’s waterproof.

Despite its minimalist design, it features contoured straps, a hip belt, mesh side pockets for carrying water bottles, and even reflective tabs. That makes it perfect for both day hikes and chores around camp.

Platypus Quickdraw 1L

RRP: £60

Weight: 95g

If you’re camping near a source of fresh water, a water filtration device is a handy addition. Ideal for ultralight camping thanks to its low weight and compact size, the Platypus QuickDraw 1L rolls up small enough to slip into a side pocket or hip belt pouch.

The microfilter cleans a litre of water in just 40 seconds, with a wide-mouth reservoir that’s easy to fill from shallow sources. It’s simple to use, quick to backflush, and compatible with a range of bottles and bladders. For minimalist backpackers, it’s an efficient, lightweight way to stay hydrated without adding bulk.

Vango Titanium Kit

RRP: £25-40

Weight: 66-82g

Unless you’re just going to pack instant noodles, you’ll need some minimalist pots, pans, cups and cutlery. That’s what Vango’s Titanium collection is all about. In addition to being made from super-light material, everything on these products folds, including cup handles, pan handles, and even the sporks (spoon-forks).

For a good balance between functionality, we tried the Titanium Bowl (600ml, 82g) and the Titanium Single-Walled Mug (350ml, 66g), along with a Titanium Hip Flask (120ml, 66g) for good measure.

The bowl and the mug both come in drawstring bags and proved more than enough for a short camping trip, while the latter, complete with filling funnel, helped add some late-night cheer when the inevitable rain set in.