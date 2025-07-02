6 easy ways to keep your dog cool on camping trips

Bringing your furry friend along on a camping trip can turn an ordinary getaway into an unforgettable adventure. However, while the warmer weather can make camping more inviting for us, it can also present challenges for your beloved pooch.

Dogs get hot very quickly and are only able to sweat through their paws. If they get too hot, risks can arise, from burnt paws to dehydration and, most commonly, heat stroke. This is where your dog becomes too hot and is unable to regulate their body temperature through panting.

Does this mean you can’t take your dog camping? No, however, it is important to know how to keep your dog cool if the weather is particularly warm, as well as recognise the signs of heatstroke.

The Dogs Trust says that when it comes to the heat: “Each dog will have their own limits depending on their breed, age, health and other factors.” Although, the RSPCA notes that flat-faced dogs have a “greater risk of health problems in the heat”.

If you do decide to take your dog along with you, then here are some tips on how you can keep them cool and safe. Also, never leave your dog in a hot tent. "A tent can act like a greenhouse and heat up really quickly," says the Blue Cross.

1. Try and pick a shady camping spot

When picking a good spot to pitch your tent, shade should be a priority if your dog is joining you. Guaranteed, this may require a bit of planning beforehand, such as checking what the campsite is actually like before you go, as some may not have any shady areas. However, if it’ll help keep your dog cool, it’ll be worth it. You’ll also appreciate it in the mornings when you’re not waking up dripping with sweat. If you're unable to do this, then prioritise finding shady spots through the day.

2. Make sure you have plenty of water

Your dog must have a constant supply of fresh water throughout the day, as this will ensure they stay hydrated and prevent them from overheating. The RSPCA also suggests adding ice cubes to make it extra chilled (if you’ve taken a cool box with you).

3. Do activities early

Mornings are always cooler so get up and take your four-legged friend out early to beat the heat (it also means areas will be less crowded too). You can see if there are shady walking spots nearby too, like a wood or a forest, or even go somewhere near water. The Blue Cross says the general rule is that if the ground is too hot for your hand, then it’s too hot for your dog’s paws.

4. Take specific cooling items

This includes things like cooling mats and cooling coats, which help to draw heat away from your dog's body. Cooling mats don’t require any type of refrigeration, as they are usually gel or water-based, whereas cooling coats you simply soak in water. As both are portable and straightforward to use, they’re an excellent addition for your camping trip. Again, if you have a cool box, ice packs wrapped up in a towel are also another option. The RSPCA says to never place a damp towel over your dog though, as this can trap heat – lying on it is fine.

5. Take a fan

A portable fan can be a handy accessory in general for your camping trip, but it can also give your dog some extra cooling power. The Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo is compact, offers up to 12 hours of battery life, and it even has a misting function. It’s also currently on offer too.

6. Give them a brush

Yep, don’t forget to take your dog’s grooming brush. The RSPCA says: “Regular grooming in warmer weather can help brush away any dead or excess hair, and matts and knots, leaving your dog with a less dense coat.” A bit of pampering is always needed on holiday.