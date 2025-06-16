5 festival camping tips to gaurentee a great night’s sleep

Sleeping in a tent is no easy feat and at a festival it can be even more of a struggle. While you may be able to find that you can power through a couple of nights of rough sleep, come day three, festival fatigue can take its toll, and trying to enjoy the music begins to feel like a challenge.

It may feel impossible trying to get some decent shut-eye amongst the rowdy crowds and loud music, but it isn’t. With a few smart choices, you can boost your chances of waking up refreshed and energised, so that you’re ready to dance the day away. Here’s our top five camping tips for a great night's sleep…

1. Don't opt for the floor

Opting to leave a camping mat or air bed at home may make your festival load (ever so slightly) lighter, but a night on the floor is a recipe for disaster. Not only will it be incredibly uncomfortable, and leave your body in no fit state for dancing the following day, but it will ensure you stay warm too, by insulating you from the ground. For those on a budget, the Aotrom Thermo Platinum sleeping mat is a solid choice or, if you’re planning to have several camp-outs this year, our top pick is the Therm-a-rest NeoAir XLite RST .

2. Consider the light

Two of the worst things about camping is getting woken up before you’re ready, and feeling like you’re in a furnace – but we have two solutions for this. First-up, if you’re still in need of a tent Coleman has dropped three new blackout models . These are made from clever fabric that not only block out 99% of the light from your sleeping area, but also keep it cooler by 5°C. The second solution, take a comfortable sleep mask, and consider some earplugs, like the Loop Quiet 2 Plus , while you’re at it.

3. Make sure your sleeping bag is warm enough

While layers are important, as the evenings will get chilly, wearing too many to bed can actually have the opposite effect – you begin to sweat, you’ll then get damp and cold, and struggle to sleep. Instead, make sure you have layers to reach for, but get a decent sleeping bag first. We have rounded up plenty of lightweight options that’ll keep you snug as a bug.

4. Pick your pitching spot wisely

This can be bit a double-edged sword, because the closer you are to the entertainment, the worse your sleep will most likely be. If you’re someone who actually wants some decent shut-eye, you’re best bet is to set up your tent a little further away. Yes, it may mean you have to walk a slightly more each day to get to where you need to be. But, if you value your sleep, it will be worth it. Also, don’t forget to check the floor too; literally lie down and roll around on it – you’ll quickly discover if you’ll be sleeping with a load of twigs.

5. Pack a camping pillow

You could just rest your head on a bundled-up hoodie, but for the ultimate comfort upgrade, a camping pillow is a worthy investment. Not only will it take up minimal space in your backpack, but it’ll also offer proper neck support and help you get a far better night’s sleep after a long day on your feet.