YETI’s rugged Daytrip line brings premium insulation to... lunch bags?!

YETI has just launched two new collections designed to protect your everyday eats and drinks as well as your rugged camping gear.

The new Daytrip lineup, featuring insulated lunch boxes and soft cooler bags, arrives alongside the latest Rambler Travel Bottles, complete with a redesigned leakproof lid.

While YETI’s roots are in hunting, fishing, and all-terrain escapades, the Daytrip and Rambler Travel Bottle drops are firmly targeted at the everyday adventurer.

The brand has been subtly repositioning itself all summer, with new colour drops, commute-ready backpacks, and lifestyle-first launches.

This latest move ties it all together, offering rugged durability in compact, carry-everywhere formats.

The updated Daytrip range includes 3L and 5L Lunch Boxes, as well as 6L and 14L Soft Cooler Bags.

All are made with Coldcell Flex insulation to keep food fresh for hours, ideal for day hikes, urban lunches, or ditching the shared office fridge for good (we've all been there).

They’re also built with a rugged, water-resistant shell and finished with thoughtful details like the MagSnap magnetic closure, giving off the same 'overbuilt' vibes YETI is famous for.

A bottle you can trust in your backpack

Who’s it for? Commuters : The Travel Bottle’s leakproof lid and cupholder fit make it ideal for daily travel.

: The Travel Bottle’s leakproof lid and cupholder fit make it ideal for daily travel. Outdoor lunchers : The Daytrip boxes and bags are made to keep your meal cold and protected wherever your ‘lunch break’ happens.

: The Daytrip boxes and bags are made to keep your meal cold and protected wherever your ‘lunch break’ happens. Style-conscious gearheads: These aren’t shy on aesthetic appeal—sleek colourways and minimalist branding mean they look as good on your desk as on a trailhead.

YETI’s other big drop is the Rambler Travel Bottle, available in 12oz and 16oz sizes. At first glance, it looks like a streamlined version of the classic Rambler, but the magic is in the 360° Commuter Cap.

We've already reported on the Travel Bottle launch in the US, but they are now also available in the UK.

This lid is completely leakproof, even when the bottle is thrown into your bag sideways, and opens with a simple twist, allowing for sipping from any angle.

The cap is also backwards-compatible with other Rambler bottles, meaning existing users can upgrade without buying a new bottle.

The Daytrip Lunch Boxes and Cooler Bags are already available to order via YETI UK and YETI US, with prices starting from £65/ $65

The Rambler Travel Bottles are also available to buy both at YETI UK and YETI US.