These new Coleman coolers go head-to-head with YETI, and they’re up to $75 off for Memorial Day

Just in time for summer, Coleman has launched its brand-new Pro Cooler range, and the timing couldn’t be better: these high-performance coolers are already discounted for Memorial Day.

Shop the Coleman Memorial Day Sale

Designed to go head-to-head with market leaders like YETI (see also: best YETI coolers), the Coleman Pro line is all about extreme durability, multi-day ice retention, and serious portability.

The coolers are built using a lightweight but tough construction that’s said to be up to 30% lighter than comparable cool boxes, making them easier to lug across campsites, beaches, tailgates and festival fields.

The lineup includes hard coolers in 25QT, 45QT, and 55QT sizes, perfect for everything from solo hikes to full-blown backyard barbecues. If you’re after something more compact, the new Pro Soft Coolers (available in 16- and 24-can capacities) are ideal for road trips or days out.

Through May 26, you can snag the 25QT for $119.99 (down from $159.99), the 45QT for $149.99 (down from $199.99), and the 55QT for $224.99 (down from $299.99). Soft coolers are also discounted.

As well as being on offer at Coleman's website (link above), you can also buy the discounted Pro Cooler range at Amazon, REI, Target and Dick’s Sporting Goods

If you’ve been putting off upgrading your cooler because YETI prices are just too steep, this is your chance to grab a premium alternative without draining your summer fund.

These coolers are rugged, lightweight and built to last. And with Coleman’s track record, you’re getting a trusted brand that’s been in the game for over 120 years.

Just be quick. The Memorial Day deals are live now but only run through May 26, and stock tends to vanish fast when prices drop this low!