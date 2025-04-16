Coleman takes on YETI with lighter, tougher and cheaper Pro Cooler range
Move over, YETI – there’s a new cooler in town, and it's not here to play nice
Coleman, the heritage brand that’s been fuelling camping trips and backyard barbecues for over 125 years, just dropped its most durable cooler line yet: the Coleman Pro. And yes, it’s taking aim squarely at the icy throne currently occupied by YETI.
Engineered for rough roads, questionable campsites, and every journey in between, the Coleman Pro Coolers are built to survive repeated drop tests and over 1,000 hours of abuse.
They’re seriously tough, but the real kicker is that they cost just 60% of what the best cool boxes (read: best YETI coolers) typically charge.
The hard-sided Coleman Pro models come in 25, 45, and 55 QT sizes (23.7, 42.6 and 52 litres, respectively), with price tags ranging from $159 to just over $299.
That’s enough space to chill a weekend’s worth of drinks and still have room to sit on top – because yes, they double as makeshift benches. There’s also a new range of soft-sided coolers for grab-and-go adventures, from 16 to 24-can capacity.
But here’s where it gets interesting. While some coolers lean into brute strength (e.g. rotomoulded construction), Coleman Pro sheds the bulk.
These coolers are up to 30% lighter than similar rotomolded models, with oversized wheels that laugh in the face of gravel, mud, and whatever else your local trail throws at them.
Other standout features include steel latches that can be opened with one hand, and a chunky, oversized drain plug for quick emptying after a long weekend.
The coolers come with non-slip feet to keep them steady in car boots or on slick boat decks, plus tie-down slots and a padlock-ready lid so you can keep your ice and beverages safe and secure wherever you roam.
Oh, and did I mention the 10-year warranty? Because if you’re going to compete with YETI, you better bring the confidence – and Coleman’s not shy about it.
The Coleman Pro might not come with the same cult status as its chilly competitor, but it’s putting up a frosty fight.
Stylish, sturdy, and surprisingly portable, this is the cooler you take when you want performance without remortgaging your tent.
For more info and to check out the range, visit Coleman today.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
