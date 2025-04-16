Coleman takes on YETI with lighter, tougher and cheaper Pro Cooler range

Coleman, the heritage brand that’s been fuelling camping trips and backyard barbecues for over 125 years, just dropped its most durable cooler line yet: the Coleman Pro. And yes, it’s taking aim squarely at the icy throne currently occupied by YETI.

Engineered for rough roads, questionable campsites, and every journey in between, the Coleman Pro Coolers are built to survive repeated drop tests and over 1,000 hours of abuse.

They’re seriously tough, but the real kicker is that they cost just 60% of what the best cool boxes (read: best YETI coolers) typically charge.

The hard-sided Coleman Pro models come in 25, 45, and 55 QT sizes (23.7, 42.6 and 52 litres, respectively), with price tags ranging from $159 to just over $299.

That’s enough space to chill a weekend’s worth of drinks and still have room to sit on top – because yes, they double as makeshift benches. There’s also a new range of soft-sided coolers for grab-and-go adventures, from 16 to 24-can capacity.

But here’s where it gets interesting. While some coolers lean into brute strength (e.g. rotomoulded construction), Coleman Pro sheds the bulk.

These coolers are up to 30% lighter than similar rotomolded models, with oversized wheels that laugh in the face of gravel, mud, and whatever else your local trail throws at them.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Coleman)

Other standout features include steel latches that can be opened with one hand, and a chunky, oversized drain plug for quick emptying after a long weekend.

The coolers come with non-slip feet to keep them steady in car boots or on slick boat decks, plus tie-down slots and a padlock-ready lid so you can keep your ice and beverages safe and secure wherever you roam.

Oh, and did I mention the 10-year warranty? Because if you’re going to compete with YETI, you better bring the confidence – and Coleman’s not shy about it.

The Coleman Pro might not come with the same cult status as its chilly competitor, but it’s putting up a frosty fight.

Stylish, sturdy, and surprisingly portable, this is the cooler you take when you want performance without remortgaging your tent.

For more info and to check out the range, visit Coleman today.