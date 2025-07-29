New Breitling Navitimer gets a stylish upgrade and a smaller case

Quick Summary Breitling just announced a new 36mm version of the Navitimer. That does away with the chronograph, but uses some exotic materials for extra style.

In the wonderful world of watches, some models enjoy an elevated position in the minds of collectors and fans. These pieces are often revered for their legacy and quality, making them something of a yardstick when drawing comparisons to other models.

For many, the Breitling Navitimer is one of those watches. Known as a chronograph with proper aviation heritage, the Navitimer is a stalwart in the collection of many horology fans.

Now, a new model in the collection has been unveiled, which does away with the complications in favour of a stylish design. That sees a sans-chronograph design which also features a mother-of-pearl dial, lab-grown diamonds and red gold accents.

(Image credit: Breitling)

The model sits within a 36mm case crafted from stainless steel, That's matched to the classic Breitling seven-link metal bracelet, which tapers from 18mm down to 16mm, for a comfortable fit.

The case sits a respectable 11.42mm thick, which should keep it nice and neat on the wrist. Inside, you'll find a Breitling 17 movement, which offers around 38 hours of power reserve from a 4Hz beat rate.

It's a well-regarded movement which should be more than enough for the needs of most people. It's said to be based on a Sellita SW200-1 design, though there's no official confirmation of that on the Breitling site.

Priced at £5,450 (approx. €6,300 / US$7,300 / AU$11,200), this model is slightly more costly than the more traditional models in the range. Still, it's certainly a justified premium when we consider the quality of the materials being used.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Overall, it's a quality addition to the brand's catalogue. For those seeking something neat and wearable, but with a little more pizzazz, this is the one to pick. It's also well-designed even without the chronograph, leaving behind a model which feels familiar, but with a much cleaner overall presentation.