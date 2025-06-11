Breitling gives its dive watch collection a boost with six new models
There's even a capable chronograph in there
Quick Summary
Breitling has revised the Superocean Heritage range of dive watches.
The new collection is six-strong, with a range of sizes and variations.
If you're looking to add a dive watch to your collection, Breitling might not be the first name on your lips. While the brand has a good degree of history in that space, its synonymity with chronographs is likely first to your mind.
That could all be set to change, though, as the brand has unveiled a refreshed Superocean Heritage collection. That contains no less than six model variants, including a limited edition model and a chronograph.
Let's kick off with that limited edition model. Designed in collaboration with renowned surfer, Kelly Slater, the model features a 40mm stainless steel case and a blue dial with a tropical foliage pattern.
Inside, you'll find the Breitling B31 calibre powering things. Those of you who have brushed up on your Breitling news will recognise that as the three-hand movement debuted in the Top Time three-hand model earlier this year.
It's not the final appearance it makes here, either. The standard model can be found in 44mm, 42mm, and 40mm case sizes, each powered by the same calibre.
Each of the three should sit well on the wrist, too, with case thicknesses ranging from 11.73mm to 12.17mm. You'll also find 200m of water resistance on offer, for all of your underwater adventures.
There's also a 36mm variant of the model, though that is powered by a slightly different Breitling B10 movement. You'll still get that 200m water resistance rating, though, while a 10.42mm case thickness should make this a really enjoyable wearing experience.
Last, but by no means least, we see the Superocean Heritage Chronograph. That sits within a 42mm case, which is slightly chunkier to account for the B01 calibre inside. That's an automatic chronograph, which is COSC-certified to boot.
Each of the models – save for the Kelly Slater limited edition – comes in a wide array of colour and strap variants, with some precious metals involved, too. It's a really neat revision of the range, which offers something for absolutely every watch lover.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
