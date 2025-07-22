Blancpain shakes up its iconic dive watch for the modern age

Quick Summary The Blancpain Fifty Fathoms is getting a modern facelift. The new model is offered in a 45mm case diameter, and features a new integrated bracelet.

When we think of the best watches on the market, chances are most of us picture a dive watch. While they've always been a useful tool for anyone venturing underwater, in the modern age the specs they utilise offer the kind of hardiness which offers some peace of mind for users.

One of the most iconic models in that sector is the Blancpain Fifty Fathoms – and there's a new version of that model which should bring it squarely into the modern age. That sees a new 45mm variant employed, but also a new strap fitting system.

The model now employs an integrated strap system, which attaches via a discreet central lug. There are a range of rubber straps included for the system, which offers a quicker, tool-free way to change your watch strap.

It's not just the strap attachment method which will impress here, either. The dial is absolute black in colour, meaning it absorbs a whopping 97% of the available light for a really dark display.

That – paired with luminescent blocks for the hour markers – ensures a killer performance in dark environments. The result is a watch with incredible contrast – and it looks stunning.

Elsewhere, users will enjoy a grade 23 titanium case, 300m of water resistance and a helium escape valve. Inside, the Blancpain Calibre 1315A movement powers things, and offers up to 120 hours of power reserve. That's seriously impressive, offering a full five days of longevity between wears.

Priced at CHF 19,000 (approx. £17,700 / €20,400 / US$23,900 / AU$36,600) the new model is a smidge more costly than previous iterations, but not by an exorbitant amount. If you can put up with the larger case size, this feels like a solid way to get involved with the brand in a new, modern way.