Watch out iRobot! Dreame’s new robot vacuum-mop self-cleans on-the-go

QUICK SUMMARY Dreame has announced its latest robot vacuum-mop hybrid which self-cleans on-the-go. The Dreame Aqua10 Ultra Roller Complete features FluffRoll technology for deep stain removal, and its roller mop spins, cleans and washes itself as well as floors. Pricing and availability for the Dreame Aqua10 Ultra Roller Complete is expected in Q4 2025.

Watch out iRobot – Dreame’s latest robot vacuum-mop hybrid might have the best self-cleaning features I’ve ever seen. The upcoming Dreame Aqua10 Ultra Roller Complete has a newly engineered roller mop that offers deep stain removal and self-cleaning while on-the-go – here’s everything you need to know.

2025 has been the year for the best robot vacuum cleaners , as many models from iRobot, Roborock and Dreame have been given incredible advancements, including robotic arms to pick up socks, and retractable legs to climb up stairs. The latter comes from Dreame itself in the form of the Dreame X50 Ultra Complete which launched earlier this year.

Despite robot vacuums growing arms and legs, one key concern for robot vacuum-mop users is cleanliness, and not just for floors. As robot vacuum-mops work across carpets and hardwood floors, and dispense water, many brands have developed self-cleaning docks to remove dirt from the main device and clean out the dirty water that it collects.

Now, Dreame has taken this one step further with the new Dreame Aqua10 Ultra Roller Complete. While it still comes with a self-cleaning and recharging dock, the Dreame Aqua10 Ultra Roller Complete also cleans itself while on-the-go to keep the gadget and your floors as clean as a whistle.

The Dreame Aqua10 Ultra Roller Complete does this with its new AquaRoll roller mop which replaces traditional cloth pads with a water-rinsed roller mop. As it spins at 100 RPM, the mop head cleans itself with fresh water while a built-in scraper removes dirty water into a separate tank.

(Image credit: Dreame)

Despite its self-cleaning in real-time, the Dreame Aqua10 Ultra Roller Complete also comes with a cleaning and charging dock. Once all cleaning is finished, the roller goes through a deeper cleaning cycle using 100°C water to get rid of allergens, bacteria, grime and odours.

Alongside the new mop head, the Dreame Aqua10 Ultra Roller Complete uses FluffRoll technology to tackle deep stains. It has 12 spray nozzles and smart pressure control that adjusts water flow and pressure to floors depending on the mess.

For carpets, the Dreame Aqua10 Ultra Roller Complete has 30,000Pa suction power that can clean across all floor types, and pick up pet hair without tangling the brush head. It also has an AutoSeal Roller Guard that automatically creates a barrier over the mop to avoid getting carpets wet. The vacuum-mop can also raise itself up to 30mm to move across thresholds and obstacles.

We’ve tested a few Dreame robot vacuums, and we’ve always found the app and sensors to work effectively, and that seems to be the case here, too. The Dreame Aqua10 Ultra Roller Complete comes with dual HD AI cameras and an LDS sensor to map your home and avoid over 240 obstacles.