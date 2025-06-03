New leak ‘confirms’ DJI’s rumoured robot vacuum-mop – and it could be here sooner than you think
The rumoured DJI Romo is on its way…
QUICK SUMMARY
The rumoured DJI Romo robot vacuum cleaner has been spotted in a leaked photo on Twitter.
The photo shows six DJI Romo’s packaged up and ready for shipping – although DJI has neither confirmed nor denied the product or launch itself.
Despite complete silence on the matter from the brand itself, the rumoured DJI Romo robot vacuum cleaner has been spotted in a leaked photograph. Whether it was real or not has now been ‘confirmed’ and considering what the photo showed, it could be here sooner than we think – here’s everything we know so far.
DJI is better known for its collection of best drones, but it seems that the brand is now expanding into robotic cleaning solutions. The DJI Romo was originally spotted back in 2024, but it didn’t show us too much or give out any other information – but we now have a few more answers, albeit not many.
This recent leak is from OsitaLV on X, and it shows a photograph of six packaged DJI Romo vacuum cleaners. The name can be seen clearly on the top of the boxes, while a robot vacuum and docking station is sketched underneath it. The boxes are sitting on a pallet, with the indication that the product is ready for shipping and therefore could launch very soon.
But aside from that, we really don’t know much else. In fact, DJI hasn’t addressed the rumours or confirmed that the DJI Romo exists. The rumours have suggested the DJI Romo will be a robot vacuum cleaner and mop, and as the sketch suggests, will come with a large docking station. We can also speculate that the station could recharge and potentially self-clean the device, too.
I'm sure this thing has no NFZ! pic.twitter.com/TRkv9G80iuMay 29, 2025
Another leaked post from Reddit has a bit more information and even shows a screenshot of the DJI Romo in an app. While these are probably speculations, the post does state “here’s what we know about the product so far.”
The post goes on to claim that the DJI Romo “is an Omni All-in-One” which has an auto-self empty function and auto washing and drying. It also states that the navigation system is similar to DJI’s camera vision in its drones, and the app will have most features you’d expect from a robot vacuum cleaner, like mapping, scheduling, obstacle avoidance, and more.
As DJI is keeping things ‘hush hush’, it’s hard to say when the DJI Romo is launching or what it’ll be able to do. But judging from the leaked photos, its launch might not be too far off. One thing’s for sure is I’m expecting impressive mapping and camera skills, given that DJI is a fantastic drone brand.
