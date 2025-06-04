EZVIZ’s new robot vacuum-mop has the best mapping I’ve ever seen – but it’ll cost you

QUICK SUMMARY EZVIZ has launched the RS20 Max, its latest robot vacuum and mop cleaning solution. The EZVIZ RS20 Max comes with advanced AI mapping, easy transitions between vacuuming and mopping, and 300m2 runtime per single charge.

2025 is the year of the robot vacuum cleaner , and EZVIZ has just launched its latest robot vacuum-mop that might have the most advanced mapping I’ve ever seen. The new EZVIZ RS20 Max has AI mapping, easy cleaning transitions and an impressively long runtime – but it’ll cost you.

Judging by the name and its looks, the EZVIZ RS20 Max is an upgraded version of the EZVIZ RS20 Pro which launched last year. We gave it four stars in our EZVIZ RS20 Pro review and found that despite its quirky mopping system, it had “one of the best navigation and obstacle avoidance systems in the business.”

It looked like there were no advancements that needed to be made with the mapping from the RS20 Pro, but the EZVIZ RS20 Max seems to have done one better. Equipped with AI technology and omni-dimensional spatial information processing, the EZVIZ RS20 Max recognises over 100 household objects as it cleans, and easily moves itself around from room to room.

With its AI mapping, the EZVIZ RS20 Max can easily avoid obstacles and map out efficient cleaning paths. It also has the ability to hold up to four floor plans at a time, and it can sense threshold crossings and drops.

Using its AI RGB camera and LDS LiDAR, the EZVIZ RS20 Max can also double as a security camera , and you can ask it to patrol your home to check on your family and pets, thanks to its shape detection and live view.

(Image credit: EZVIZ)

But it's all well and good if the EZVIZ RS20 Max can find its way around the house – what about cleaning? With 13,000Pa suction, the EZVIZ RS20 Max easily picks up dirt, debris and pet hair, and easily moves over hardwood floors and carpets. For the latter, it offers an auto-suction boost when the floor is detected to get into the carpet fibres.

The EZVIZ RS20 Max has four cleaning modes to choose from: vacuum only, mop only, vacuum then mop and vacuum while mop. For better transitions from vacuuming to mopping, the EZVIZ RS20 Max can automatically detect liquid stains and will swap to mopping when needed.

One of the issues we found with the EZVIZ RS20 Pro was its mops, as rather than raising the mops out the way while vacuuming, it would leave them behind in the docking station. This meant that you needed to send the Pro back to its base when you wanted to mop which took up unnecessary time.

The EZVIZ RS20 Max has addressed this by upgrading its mopping system, and its dual mop pad rotates at 180 RPM and applies consistent pressure to clean tough stains. It also has a runtime of 300m2 per single charge, and its base station self-cleans, collects dirt in the five litre dustbag, and refills water and adds cleaning solutions to each cleaning session.

As somewhat of a robot vacuum skeptic, I think the EZVIZ RS20 Max is one of the most impressive models I’ve seen, and I can’t wait to get my hands on it. But the price is pretty premium so I may have to save up for a while.