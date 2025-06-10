SwitchBot’s multitasking robot is finally here, and it’s the gadget your messy household needs

QUICK SUMMARY The SwitchBot K20+ Pro robot is finally available for pre-order. Dubbed the world’s first multitasking household robot, the SwitchBot K20+ Pro combines a vacuum, security camera, air purifier and smart delivery system in one.

SwitchBot’s well-awaited multitasking household robot is finally available for pre-order. The SwitchBot K20+ Pro is a combination of a robot vacuum, security camera, air purifier and smart delivery system – and it could seriously change the cleanliness and safety of your home.

The SwitchBot K20+ Pro was announced back in January at CES and claimed to be the world’s first multitasking household robot. With a focus on ‘elevating smart living’, the SwitchBot K20+ Pro can do multiple functions around the house, and while some features are more impressive than others, the new gadget could transform your home automation.

The SwitchBot K20+ Pro is powered by a FusionPlatform, a modular system or mobile platform that enables the device to connect to other smart devices and accessories. Using FusionPlatform and its ClawLock technology, the SwitchBot K20+ Pro allows you to customise your cleaning, monitoring and other tasks.

At the heart of the SwitchBot K20+ Pro is a robot vacuum cleaner which cleans multiple floor types and can easily get into hard-to-reach areas. It vacuums and mops your floors, and has obstacle detection so it doesn’t bump into anything while in action.

(Image credit: SwitchBot)

With its advanced LiDAR Navigation system, the SwitchBot K20+ Pro can easily navigate around your home while cleaning, or while monitoring your home. When purchasing, the SwitchBot K20+ Pro can also be bought with the K20+ Pro Patrol Kit which adds a SwitchBot security camera to the device, so you can check in on your pets, children and home while you’re away.

If that wasn’t enough, the SwitchBot K20+ Pro can also act as a fan or air purifier if you buy the accompanying kit with the main device. The SwitchBot K20+ Pro can move around your home cleaning or cooling the air, and it acts similarly to the SwitchBot Air Purifier Table which also launched this year.

Other clever features of the SwitchBot K20+ Pro include its smart delivery assistant. It can carry up to 8kg of weight, so you can put your laundry, food or packages on top of the SwitchBot K20+ Pro and it’ll walk it over to a specific room. The SwitchBot K20+ Pro works with the SwitchBot ecosystem, and is compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors