Ecovacs’ new robot vacuum has the most advanced mop self-cleaning system I’ve ever seen
Ecovacs promises no more soggy, dirty mops
QUICK SUMMARY
Ecovacs has launched its new robot vacuum cleaner with its most advanced mopping system yet.
The Ecovacs Deebot X9 Pro Omni has an Ozmo roller mop which self-washes as it cleans so you’re not spreading dirty water around your floors.
Ecovacs has just launched its new robot vacuum cleaner which features its most advanced mopping and self-cleaning system yet. Moving away from traditional robot mops, the Ecovacs Deebot X9 Pro Omni uses an Ozmo roller mop which cleans up messes while staying clean itself – it could give eufy a run for its money.
While some of the best robot vacuum cleaner brands have been surprising us with robotic arms and stair-climbing models, Ecovacs has decided to focus on the mopping power of its new robot vacuum-mop – which if you ask me, is more necessary and functional than a vacuum that can pick up socks.
The new Ecovacs Deebot X9 Pro Omni has a new style of mop that self-cleans itself while in action. Rather than having to divert back to its station, the Ecovacs Deebot X9 Pro Omni has clean and dirty water tanks built into the robot so your mop stays fresh while you clean the floors.
Called the Ozmo mop, the roller style mop applies strong pressure directly to the floor to tackle tough stains. When the Ecovacs Deebot X9 Pro Omni goes on carpet, the mop lifts up out of the way, and when it detects spills, the main and side brushes automatically lift too, to avoid cross contamination and making your carpet wet.
Alongside the new mop, the Ecovacs Deebot X9 Pro Omni uses BLAST technology to offer the perfect vacuuming suction. Standing for ‘Boosted Large Airflow Suction Technology, the Ecovacs Deebot X9 Pro Omni has a 100W motor that offers 16,600Pa suction for in-depth cleaning, particularly on carpet.
Powered by Ecovacs’ SuperBoost battery, the BLAST technology has a wider air inlet and redesigned airflow system that allows the Ecovacs Deebot X9 Pro Omni to clean consistently across all floor types without making too much noise. The brush roll also has ZeroTangle 3.0 technology that keeps the main and side brushes clean of hair.
The Ecovacs Deebot X9 Pro Omni might be new, but it’s definitely a strong contender within the robot vacuum space. Instead of focusing on strange features or gimmicks, I like how it’s focused on improving its mopping power, as many robot vacuum users often find that the mopping is what lets them down.
That doesn’t appear to be the case with Ecovacs’ new robot vacuum, but be aware that this new technology will cost you. The Ecovacs Deebot X9 Pro Omni is available to buy for $1,599.99 at eufy and Amazon – as of writing, no pricing or availability has been announced for the UK or other countries outside the US.
