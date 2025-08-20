Massive Garmin update brings elite running metrics and smart coaching to Fenix 8

Garmin has started rolling out one of the most significant software updates of the year to its flagship Fenix 8 adventure watch, and it’s packed with big performance upgrades.

System software version 17.28 is already reaching devices as part of a phased rollout and brings a host of features originally introduced on other Garmin watches, including the Running Economy metric from the Forerunner 970, Triathlon Coach, and UI enhancements from the Venu X1.

Let’s start with the headline addition: Running Economy. Originally launched alongside the HRM 600 and Forerunner 970, this advanced stat analyses how efficiently you run by combining stride length, heart rate, pace and a unique new metric called Step Speed Loss, a measure of how much speed you lose with each foot strike.

It’s one of the most useful insights Garmin has added in recent years and is now available on the Fenix 8 for runners using a compatible heart rate monitor.

If you're training for a big event, you'll appreciate the newly added Triathlon Coach, which builds on Garmin’s adaptive training plans by offering race-specific guidance across swim, bike and run disciplines.

There’s also a Projected Race Time feature and a Suggested Finish Line estimate, giving multisport athletes more race-day insight than ever.

A better experience from wake to sleep

The update doesn’t just cater to elite athletes. Garmin has also added a smarter Evening Report to complement the existing Morning Report, offering end-of-day context on recovery and sleep readiness.

There’s a Smart Wake alarm that aims to wake you in the lightest sleep stage within a set time window, and a new Resting Heart Rate Insight Widget for tracking baseline health trends.

Garmin is also quietly refining its user experience. Swipe-left app list access, first seen on the Venu X1, has made its way to the Fenix 8, offering a faster, more intuitive way to jump into activities.

You’ll also spot an emoji keyboard, expanded QWERTY layouts, and a Japanese Kana keyboard option in the interface.

Performance glance upgrades, strength tweaks and a better Move Alert

Strength training sees some love too: the update now lets users edit previous sets and adds a rest countdown timer, helping you manage intervals more precisely.

There’s also a Mobility workout mode, multisport workouts, and new performance glance layouts that make stats easier to digest during activities.

Meanwhile, Move Alert 2.0 refines Garmin’s classic nudge to get you up and walking after prolonged inactivity.

Navigation and outdoor tools haven’t been forgotten. Expect storm alerts, touch-access keyboard menus, and sailing-specific features like a Tack Assist data page and race timer tweaks.

When can you get it?

As of writing, system software version 17.28 is rolling out to around 20% of Fenix 8 users, according to Garmin – wider availability will follow over the coming days and weeks.

There’s no word yet on whether all features will also land on the Enduro 3, Tactix 8, or Quatix 8, but if history is any guide, similar updates are likely en route.

One thing’s for sure: Garmin’s premium watches continue to improve long after launch, and this update cements the Fenix 8’s place at the top of the outdoor watch food chain.

[via Garmin Forums]