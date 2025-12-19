DJI’s 360º camera just got much better at social video thanks to a free software update

DJI has pushed out a new firmware update for the Osmo 360, and while it’s being framed as a creative upgrade, it also subtly reshapes what the action camera is actually best at.

This isn't the first update since the camera launched. The company has already added pro-grade colour tools and dashboard training mode to the Osmo 360 back in August 2025.

The new update, now live, introduces a set of software tools that lean heavily into how people really use 360° cameras in 2025: fast social content, minimal editing, and footage that looks polished straight out of the app.

In practice, these “creative effects” address long-standing friction points in shooting, editing, and sharing 360° video.

Insta360 is well known for its creative editing options in its app, which have made the brand's cameras, including the flagship Insta360 X5 and the lightweight Insta360 X4 Air, so popular.

The square peg finally fits

One of the headline additions is Single-Lens 9:16 Vertical Boost Video, which allows the Osmo 360 to capture vertically in-camera, using a boosted wide-angle field of view designed specifically for social platforms.

This change removes the need for reframing or post-production gymnastics just to make footage Instagram- or TikTok-ready.

DJI is also adding single-lens live streaming via Wi-Fi through the DJI Mimo app.

The camera can stream remotely while recording internally simultaneously, and you can now switch between front and rear views mid-stream.

That makes DJI's GoPro Max 2 rival far more viable for casual live content, outdoor sports and creator-style broadcasts, rather than being locked into stitched, post-heavy workflows.

When software does the heavy lifting

Another notable addition is a new set of Film Tone looks. These presets, applied with a single tap, are designed to give 360° footage a more cinematic feel without manual grading.

DJI is clearly pushing the idea that colour and mood shouldn’t be an afterthought for action cameras, especially when creators expect footage to look “finished” straight out of the app.

Perhaps the most technically interesting update is software-based ND filter effects.

Rather than relying on physical filters, DJI Mimo and DJI Studio can now simulate ND behaviour in post, adding motion blur and refining exposure through algorithms.

It’s an unusual move for an action cam, but one that fits neatly with DJI’s growing emphasis on computational video.

The Osmo 360 is becoming less about showing off 360° novelty and more about reducing friction between shooting and sharing, especially for creators who want cinematic results without cinematic effort.

The update is rolling out now via the DJI Mimo app.