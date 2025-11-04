DJI teases its next launch for November and it looks suspiciously like a new action camera

DJI has dropped a new teaser for an upcoming product launch, and it’s already setting the rumour mill spinning.

The short video shows a close-up of a lens aperture narrowing and widening, a clear nod to variable-aperture technology, something never before seen on DJI's action cameras – or any action cam, for that matter.

That single clip has fans convinced this is the long-rumoured successor to the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro.

Reports circulating online for weeks suggested DJI’s next-generation action cam would debut with a raft of upgrades, including a 1/1.1-inch CMOS sensor, a variable-aperture lens (f/2.0–f/4.0), and 8K 30 fps video support.

A glimpse through the iris

If true, that would represent a serious leap forward for creators and adventurers alike.

A larger sensor paired with a variable aperture could mean vastly improved low-light performance and finer control over depth of field, something previously limited to mirrorless cameras.

Other leaks hint at dual OLED screens, a 1,950 mAh battery, and DJI’s next-generation RockSteady stabilisation, all packed into the familiar rugged body style of the Osmo Action series.

Pricing is rumoured to start around $329 (~£269/ €305/ AU$515), which would position the Action 6 aggressively against the GoPro Hero 13 Black and Insta360 Ace Pro 2.

DJI hasn’t confirmed any of these details, of course. But the company has a history of teasing its products with visual clues, and the unmistakable iris movement seen in this teaser suggests the leaks may be accurate.

With its recent focus on camera-centric innovation, such as the DJI Osmo Pocket 3, it’s clear the brand is pushing to dominate both the aerial and handheld content-creation spaces.

All will be revealed in mid-November, but if this teaser is anything to go by, DJI’s next launch could once again redefine what an action camera can do.