DJI Osmo Action 6 leaks again ahead of launch – now with smartwatch controls in tow

DJI leaking its own gear before launch is practically a tradition at this point, and the rumoured Osmo Action 6 is the brand's latest device to slip through the net.

Fresh images and tester reports courtesy of thenewcamera suggest the Osmo Action 6 will arrive in the form of a camera that doesn’t just shoot better video, but also integrates with your smartwatch.

(Image credit: thenewcamera.com)

Watch-friendly controls and overlays

The big talking point from this leak is the smartwatch integration. Rumours suggest you’ll be able to start/stop recording and switch modes from your wrist, with Apple Watch and Garmin support very likely.

GPS overlays and health data (such as speed, distance, altitude, even heart rate) are all said to sync to your footage, while Garmin users may see extra metrics like power/cadence for cycling and dive data in the water.

If true, that’s a nice little setup for runners, riders and divers who don’t want to faff with the camera mid-session.

Bigger sensor and storage

On the imaging side, the Action 6 is tipped to step up to a 1-inch CMOS sensor, bringing better low-light chops and broader dynamic range.

Video specs doing the rounds include 8K at 30fps, 5.3K at 60fps, 4K at 120fps and 1080p at 240fps, plus 10-bit D-Log M with claims of 13.5+ stops. Stabilisation reportedly upgrades to RockSteady 4.0 with AI-assisted HorizonSteady 360-degrees, and the body itself looks like it might be a bit bulkier than the Action 5 Pro with a new ridged lens bezel.

Rumours also point to 47–64GB of built-in storage plus microSD expansion, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6, and USB-C (with a hint of DisplayPort out for monitoring). Water resistance is said to be 18–20m without a case, and a 1950mAh battery is being bandied about – apparently good for over four hours of 4K recording. And if the larger sensor does make the cut, expect a chunkier chassis to go with it.

(Image credit: thenewcamera.com)

Price and possible release

While there's no official word from DJI yet on the Osmo Action 6, the internet rumour mill suggests mid-October for an official announcement, with shipping later or early November.

Pricing rumours span $329–$429 / £243-£318 for a Standard/Essential bundle (camera, mounts, one battery) and $479–$579 / £354-£429 for an Adventure combo (extra batteries, case, rugged mounts).

As always, take these numbers with a pinch of salt for now, since specs and prices are likely to shift between test units and the device you can actually grab off the shelf.