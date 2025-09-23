DJI Osmo Nano officially launched - the tiny wearable camera that keeps your hands free

We’ve seen it cropping up in social posts and leaked in clips for weeks now, so this one probably won’t come as much of a shock, but DJI’s Osmo Nano is now official.

The leaks promised a proper wearable camera you could clip on and forget about and today’s launch confirms that’s exactly what it is - and, thankfully, it’s a bit more capable than a cute magnetic cube.

Wear and forget it's there

DJI’s new Osmo Nano arrives in the form of a featherweight, clip-on camera you wear and forget about. It weighs just 52g, measures 57 x 29 x 28mm, and snaps to just about anything, be it hats, helmets, straps or even a pet collar via a dual-sided magnetic mount.

Despite the dinkiness, it’s built to get wet and is waterproof to 10 metres without a case, and IPX4 splash resistance when paired with its Multifunctional Vision Dock.

What's more, that dock isn’t just a charger - it adds a tiny OLED touchscreen for remote control, fast-charges the camera to 80% in about 20 minutes, according to DJI, and doubles as your transfer station with a microSD slot and USB-C.

Speaking of battery, DJI quotes up to 200 minutes of 1080p/24 recording when docked and fully juiced, or around 60 minutes of 4K/30 using the Nano’s Endurance mode.

(Image credit: DJI)

Big-camera look from a clip-on

According to DJI, the Osmo Nano's headline feature is image quality. It uses next-gen 1/1.3-inch sensor and high-performance processing for up to 13.5 stops of dynamic range, with 4K/60 video (and 4K/120 slow-mo) through a 143-degree ultra-wide lens.

You get 10-bit colour and D-Log M if you like to grade, SuperNight for low-light, RockSteady 3.0 to tame shake and HorizonBalancing to keep things level within ±30-degrees.

Audio’s covered by dual mics, plus OsmoAudio Direct that pairs the camera straight to two DJI Mic transmitters (DJI's first-gen Mic isn’t supported). Modes stay fuss-free, allowing you to flip between horizontal and vertical, set Auto Recording intervals, trigger with a nod via gesture control, and lean on Pre-Rec so you don’t miss the moment before you hit record.

(Image credit: DJI)

Available right now

The Osmo Nano is on sale today at store.dji.com and authorised retailers.

The Standard Combo (64GB) will set you back £239 / €279 and the Standard Combo (128GB) starts at £259 / €309 - both include the camera, Multifunctional Vision Dock, magnetic hat clip, magnetic lanyard, protective case, USB-C PD cable and a magnetic ball-joint mount.

A handful of accessories (headband, quick-release mount, ND filters, glass lens cover) land alongside, and DJI Care Refresh is available for accidental damage cover.

If you’ve been waiting for a hands-free camera that’s genuinely tiny yet still looks the part on a big screen, this is the one to watch.