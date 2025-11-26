DJI-rival Antigravity locks in the launch date for its A1 drone and fans of 360º action cameras will want to tune in

Antigravity, the Insta360-backed drone startup, has officially confirmed the launch date for its debut model, the Antigravity A1.

A new teaser posted across the brand’s social channels reveals a 4 December 2025, 9 AM EST (2 PM GMT / 3 PM CET) unveiling, following a cryptic “pre-launch check” animation showing modules loading, inventory syncing and key specs still “LOCKED”.

It’s the first concrete date we’ve had since the prototype began generating buzz earlier this year.

I flew the A1 during a closed demo and found it unlike any beginner-friendly drone on the market.

The sky behind the sky

The biggest story is the 8K 360º camera system, which captures everything in every direction simultaneously, opening up creative possibilities that standard forward-facing drones simply can’t match.

The drone's 'shoot first, edit later' approach is very similar to Insta360's flagship model, the Insta360 X5.

In fact, the Antigraviry A1 uses the same camera module as the 360-degree action camera, which effectively captures everything around the unit while also editing itself out of the footage, thanks to the overlapping fisheye camera setup.

The main difference between the Antigravity A1 and mounting an X5 on, let's say, a DJI drone is that the former can remove the drone body natively, whereas the latter would require post-processing.

The machine that teaches you

The A1 also aims to flatten the learning curve. Instead of relying on traditional joysticks, the drone uses AI-assisted flight controls that make piloting feel more like a video game.

FVP drone piloting generally requires a longer learning process; with the A1, it's quite literally point-and-go, which significantly lowers the entry barrier for new pilots.

Point and shoot (Image credit: Matt Kollat)

During my test flight, the A1 hovered rock-solid in the wind, dodged obstacles autonomously, and felt surprisingly confidence-boosting for a drone aimed at first-timers.

Antigravity has yet to reveal the full spec sheet and, most importantly, the price, but from what I’ve experienced, this drone is shaping up to be one of the most interesting tech launches of 2025.

With the brand promising its “8K 360 experience” and an ecosystem-style approach, 4 December looks set to be the moment Antigravity finally shows its hand.

Head over to Antigravity to find out more.

