Motorola's World Cup flip phone is a heck of a lot cheaper than a final ticket
Motorola has signed with FIFA for an officially-licensed version of the Razr
Quick Summary
Motorola has partnered with FIFA for an officially-licensed version of its latest Razr flip phone.
The World Cup 2026 Edition comes in green, with personalised wallpapers, ringtone and watermark for your photos.
As is traditional with international sporting events, there will undoubtedly be a million FIFA World Cup products this coming summer – to celebrate the 2026 tournament taking place in the US, Canada and Mexico.
Among them will be a limited edition flip phone from Motorola, which has been unveiled during CES 2026 in Las Vegas this week. And while it'll only be available in the US and Canada when it releases in February, we already know it'll be cheaper than a World Cup final ticket.
That's because it'll retail from $699.99 (in US dollars), and while FIFA backed down to offer a handful of tickets at a discounted price, the majority start at an eye-watering $4,185 / £3,000.
You might be better off with a Motorola Razr FIFA World Cup 2026 Edition then, and watch live match content through TikTok – which the football governing body has also recently signed a deal with.
The special Razr is essentially a rebadged version of the 2025 standard model (also known as the Razr 60 in the UK and other markets).
That means it runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400X CPU with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage. The standard model currently comes with Android 15 pre-installed, so it's a safe bet the World Cup version will too.
The outer display is 3.6-inches, while the internal foldable screen is a 6.9-inch FHD+ POLED panel.
There are two external cameras – 50-megapixel main and 13-megapixel ultrawide. And you get a 32-megapixel front camera when the device is unfolded.
The FIFA Edition comes with a few extras to match the licence, including a themed, green chassis and personalisation features. There are custom wallpapers, for example, a special ringtone matching the tournament music, and a FIFA watermark that can appear on photos.
The handset will initially be available from Verizon in the US, and then on Motorola's own website, as well as through Total Wireless. In Canada, it's only available from the Motorola online store.
