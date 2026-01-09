FIFA confirms TikTok streaming deal for World Cup – watch live content for free

Quick Summary FIFA has unveiled a new agreement with TikTok which will see more content published across the World Cup. That includes behind the scenes access for a select group of creators.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup right on the horizon, football fans around the globe will be gearing up to watch the action. And given the frankly extortionate price of tickets for the games – and the unsettled political climate in one of the three host nations – many will be looking to take in the action from home.

This time out, that's going to be more immersive than ever before thanks to a landmark partnership with TikTok. FIFA's blog post about the agreement suggests that there will be more coverage overall, with more original content than in previous years.

A select group of influencers and content creators will be given unprecedented access to behind the scenes moments. That includes things like press conferences and training sessions, which can be viewed on TikTok.

On top of that, there will be provisions for those partners to live stream parts of the matches on TikTok, meaning you could be able to watch the action live. There's also going to be ways for broadcasters to monetise their coverage on TikTok, meaning we should get a lot more official content, too.

Personally, I'm quite excited for this development. While I certainly wouldn't agree with FIFA's rather ludicrous claim that this will be the "most inclusive event in football history", it will be nice to get some added behind-the-scenes content.

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

It's especially nice to see that come in a more digestible package. While we'll all be watching the matches on the big screen, having a range of bite-sized content on TikTok should be easier to digest and keep the immersion up even between games.

Whatever happens, it's certainly going to be an interesting event. The action will take place across Canada, Mexico and the USA, with a larger 48-team tournament meaning there's even more to see.

