World Cup 2022: how to watch, live streams, fixtures, and everything else

In just a few days, the FIFA World Cup 2022 will kick-off, bringing the beautiful game of football – or soccer, if you usually prefer games with oval balls – to screens around the world. Here’s how to watch the World Cup on a live stream from anywhere. This could be very useful if you’re away from home, as live streaming – usually for free – means you can watch the World Cup from anywhere, on any device.

Why am I telling you this? Well, firstly, with a history of writing about all things football, I've indirectly become T3.com's resident expert on the topic. Secondly, it's certain to become one of the most watched events in history, and that's only possible if you know where to find it, wherever you are.

Heading into the tournament, Senegal and Bayern Munich star, Sadio Mane, picked up an injury earlier this month. He was still named in the squad for the African Cup of Nations winning side, but may miss out on a reunion with former teammate, Virgil Van Dijk, when Senegal face the Netherlands.

Elsewhere, Barcelona striker Memphis Depay was able to return to training this week, suggesting that he may be fit and well to link up with the rest of the Netherlands side. And good news for England fans, James Maddison's suspected injury from the West Ham v Leicester game doesn't look to serious, and should allow the midfielder to join up with the squad as planned.

World Cup 2022: Who's playing first?

The first game of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will see host nation Qatar take on Ecuador. The game will take place at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, with a capacity crowd of 60,000 expected for the opening of the tournament.

How to Watch the World Cup 2022 for free in the UK

Fans based in the UK can watch every moment of World Cup 2022 action for free. The broadcast rights are shared between BBC and ITV, with the final being shown on both. Oh, and you'll need a TV license.

If you're looking to watch online, you can use BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) and ITV Hub (opens in new tab) to stream the games live.

Out of the country right now?

Fans in England and Wales will be looking to watch their sides progress into the knockout rounds. England fans will be keep to keep up the momentum from their second place finish at Euro 2020. Wales fans will be looking to build on their recent success, too, and take advantage of what is likely to be Gareth Bale's last international tournament.

The two sides go head-to-head on Tuesday November 29th, at 7pm.

How to Watch the World Cup 2022 in the USA

With arguably the best squad in their history, fans in the USA will be eager to keep up with their sides' performance at the World Cup 2022.

Coverage in the USA is split between FOX and Fox Sports 1, with FOX showing all of the knockout games. If you don't have cable TV, there are still options.

Sling TV (opens in new tab) offers more than 30 channels including both FOX and FS1. Another option is Fubo TV (opens in new tab), which is more costly, but comes with more than 100 channels, including both FOX and FS1, so you can watch every moment.

How to Watch the World Cup 2022 for free in Australia

Australia face a tough group, and will need the support of the entire nation to make it into the knockout round. Fortunately, they may get just that, as the entire tournament will be free to view on SBS, and SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab).

How to watch the World Cup 2022 if you are out of the country

If you find yourself out of the country for the World Cup 2022, you may struggle to watch the tournament via your normal channels. That's because websites can restrict access based on your location. To get around it, you'll need a VPN. We've tested the best VPNs, to help you make the best decision.

World Cup 2022 Groups

Group A

Qatar

Ecuador

Senegal

Netherlands

Group B

England

Iran

USA

Wales

Group C

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Poland

Group D

France

Australia

Denmark

Tunisia

Group E

Spain

Costa Rica

Germany

Japan

Group F

Belgium

Canada

Morocco

Croatia

Group G

Brazil

Serbia

Switzerland

Cameroon

Group H

Portugal

Ghana

Uruguay

South Korea

World Cup 2022: Ones to Watch

The World Cup is always a hotbed for players from lower ranked nations to shine on a world stage. I've put together a collection of the teams and players to keep an eye out for this winter.

Uruguay

All eyes are on Brazil and Argentina this year, but it would be hasty to rule out their South American neighbours. Uruguay have a strong side that has a great mix of youthful energy and experience. They'll have a tough run to the final, but expect to see them put up a fight.

Wales

I have a soft spot for this Wales side. The core of this team has been together for years and that counts for a lot at these tournaments. So often, teams of fantastic footballers can fall apart when tasked with playing with new teammates. Do I expect them to make the final? No, but they could make Group B very interesting.

Serbia

Group G is a tough one to break out of, but Serbia should have enough about them to reach the knockout round. Once there, the Eastern European side should have the mettle to prove their worth. I wouldn't bet my house on them, but they have an outside chance of doing something special.

Gio Reyna (USA)

At just 20-years old, Giovanni Reyna has already cemented himself in a Borussia Dortmund side that has featured the likes of Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland. He's creative and quick, and will be looking to give defences a problem from the first whistle.

Vitinha (Portugal)

My money is on Portugal being a massive flop this year, particularly with the chaos surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo right now. But Vitinha could get a chance to show off his worth. Since moving to PSG in the summer, Vitinha has had over 93% pass completion and boasts a 100% record in aerial duels. Expect him to rule the centre of the park.

Oliver Giroud (France)

At 36, I wouldn't bank on Giroud starting for France this time out. In fact, given the strength of the French attacking line, he may struggle for minutes at all. But he's a natural-born goalscorer, and the kind of player you want to have lurking on the bench. Drawing with 20 minutes to spare? Throw him up-front and watch the scoreboard change like a cartoon.

Every World Cup 2022 Fixture

Group Stage

Sunday 20th November

Qatar vs Ecuador

Monday 21st November

England vs Iran

Senegal vs Netherlands

United States vs Wales

Tuesday 22nd November

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia

Denmark vs Tunisia

Mexico vs Poland

France vs Australia

Wednesday 23rd November

Morocco vs Croatia

Germany vs Japan

Spain vs Costa Rica

Belgium vs Canada

Thursday 24th November

Switzerland vs Cameroon

Uruguay vs South Korea

Portugal vs Ghana

Brazil vs Serbia

Friday 25th November

Wales vs Iran

Qatar vs Senegal

Netherlands vs Ecuador

England vs United States

Saturday 26th November

Tunisia vs Australia

Poland vs Saudi Arabia

France vs Denmark

Argentina vs Mexico

Sunday 27th November

Japan vs Costa Rica

Belgium vs Morocco

Croatia vs Canada

Spain vs Germany

Monday 28th November

Cameroon vs Serbia

South Korea vs Ghana

Brazil vs Switzerland

Portugal vs Uruguay

Tuesday 29th November

Ecuador vs Senegal

Netherlands vs Qatar

Iran vs United States

Wales vs England

Wednesday 30th November

Tunisia vs France

Australia vs Denmark

Poland vs Argentina

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

Thursday 1st December

Canada vs Morocco

Croatia vs Belgium

Japan vs Spain

Costa Rica vs Germany

Friday 2nd December

Ghana vs Uruguay

South Korea vs Portugal

Serbia vs Switzerland

Cameroon vs Brazil

Knockout Round

Saturday 3rd December

A1 vs B2

C1 vs D2

Sunday 4th December

B1 vs A2

D1 vs C2

Monday 5th December

E1 vs F2

G1 vs H2

Tuesday 6th December

F1 vs E2

H1 vs G2

Quarter Finals

Friday 9th December

Quarter-Final 1

Quarter-Final 2

Saturday 10th December

Quarter-Final 3

Quarter-Final 4

Semi Finals

Tuesday 13th December

Semi-Final 1

Wednesday 14th December

Semi-Final 2

Saturday 17th December

Third-Place Playoff

Final

Sunday 18th December

2022 World Cup Final