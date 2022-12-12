How to live stream France v Morocco and watch the 2022 World Cup semi final from anywhere

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Morocco got the better of a strong Portugal side in the Morocco v Portugal World Cup quarter final encounter, putting Portugal's World Cup 2022 dreams to bed. Morocco were every bit the side we've grown accustomed to, keeping their cool despite having substantially less possession.

Their semi final opponents put up a fight in the England v France clash, but prevailed after a valiant performance. France will be looking to extend their run and book their place in the final, to give them the chance of back-to-back World Cup wins.

It will be far from a walk in the park for France though. Morocco have proven their worth on numerous occasions, seeing giants like Belgium, Spain and Portugal out of the competition already. Their brand of off-the-ball magic will cause headaches for France, who will need to be at their best to break them down.

Morocco are already the first African nation to reach a World Cup semi final, and they'll be keen to reach the final to set the bar even higher.

France v Morocco: kick-off time and stadium

France v Morocco will kick off at 7pm GMT. It will take place at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, which has a capacity of 68,895.

Both France and Morocco are an hour ahead of GMT, so that's an 8pm start for supporters at home.

For fans in Australia, a 6am AEDT start will be required to catch the game, while those in the USA can tune in from 11am PT/2pm ET.

France v Morocco: How to watch if you're out of the country

If you find yourself out of the country during the World Cup 2022, you may find that your usual method of watching doesn't work. Fear not, though – the best VPNs can help you navigate around geo-restrictions, to watch as you would when you were sat at home.

France v Morocco: how to watch in the UK

(opens in new tab) Watch France v Morocco live on BBC (opens in new tab) If you're in the UK you can watch all the coverage as it happens on ITV

Fans based in the UK can watch every moment of World Cup 2022 action for free. The broadcast rights are shared between BBC and ITV, with the final being shown on both. Oh, and you'll need a TV license.

If you're looking to watch online, you can use BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) and ITV Hub (opens in new tab) to stream the games live.

Out of the country right now?

France v Morocco: how to watch in the USA

Coverage in the USA is split between FOX and Fox Sports 1, with FOX showing all of the knockout games. If you don't have cable TV, there are still options.

Sling TV (opens in new tab) offers more than 30 channels including both FOX and FS1. Another option is Fubo TV (opens in new tab), which is more costly, but comes with more than 100 channels, including both FOX and FS1, so you can watch every moment.

France v Morocco: how to watch in Australia

In Australia, the entire tournament will be free to view on SBS, and SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab).

