There’s a hidden feature in your Breville or Sage coffee machine – here’s what it does and how to use it

The best bean-to-cup coffee machines can now be found in homes everywhere, especially as more people start prioritising the quality of their daily brew. However, despite using your machine multiple times a day, there’s one handy feature many people don’t even realise they have – particularly if you own a Sage or Breville coffee machine.

Much like the built-in hidden meat thermometer inside the Ninja Foodi, some Sage and Breville machines include a heated cup-warming surface, helping to keep your drink hotter for longer.

Keep reading to find out if your coffee machine is one of the lucky ones, because it might just change your routine for good.

(Image credit: Sage)

As mentioned, a lot of Sage and Breville models feature a top tray or flat surface that gently heats up as part of the machine’s thermoblock operation. This makes it perfect for warming cups before you brew, and is usually completely passive, meaning it starts warming up automatically as soon as the machine is turned on.

That said, before you ask – no, not every machine has this. Some brands use that space purely for storage, including several De’Longhi and Smeg models. Models that do include a dedicated cup-warming surface are the Sage Oracle Dual Boiler, Sage The Barista Express, Sage The Barista Express Impress, Breville Barista Slimline and the Breville Barista Classic VCF186.

So, before you grab a cold mug straight from the cupboard next time, try storing your cups on top of your coffee machine instead. They’ll be warm, ready to go, and your coffee will stay hotter for longer too.