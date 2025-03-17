There's a hidden built-in gadget in your Ninja air fryer – here's how to find it

Did you know about this?

Someone using the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer air fryer to cook a leg of lamb
(Image credit: Amazon)
The best air fryers have quickly become one of those kitchen appliances we just can’t live without. They’re perfect for whipping up quick meals without draining too much time or energy, making them a lifesaver for anyone with a busy lifestyle. However other than that, you pretty much get what you see....or so you'd think.

Thanks to TikTok, I've discovered a hidden gem that I really should’ve known sooner. Now, you might know what I'm talking about if you actually read the instructions, but let’s be honest, who has the time or energy for that?

So, imagine my shock when I found out that hidden on the side of the air fryer is a built-in meat thermometer. Take a look below:

Now, before you rush to your air fryer, this feature is exclusive to the Ninja Foodi Air Fryer AF451UK. So, if you don’t have that exact model, I’m sorry, but you’ll just have to live with the knowledge that you're missing out. However, if you do have it, go ahead and check it out.

The best meat thermometers are crucial for making sure your food is cooked all the way through. Since air fryers cook a lot faster than standard ovens, this little gadget is perfect for avoiding undercooked or overcooked meals.

Just so you know, the safe temperature for cooked chicken is 75°C, whilst pork should reach 70°C. As for beef, lamb and veal, they can be cooked to a slightly lower range between 57°C - 74°C.

Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer AF451UK review

(Image credit: Lee Bell / T3)

To locate your built-in meat thermometer, simply reach around the right side of your Ninja Foodi and look behind the small plastic door. Once you've found it, plug it into the small oval port on the front left of the machine (as shown in the image below) and you're good to go!

Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer AF451UK

(Image credit: Ninja)
