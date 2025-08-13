Brits won’t go on holiday without an air fryer – so AO made it a suitcase

QUICK SUMMARY AO has released a limited edition air fryer suitcase, following research stating people would pay extra to bring their air fryer on holiday. The Frequent Fryer suitcase is crafted from aluminium and designed to hold a single-drawer air fryer.

Ever wanted to take your air fryer with you on holiday? Well, you’re in luck as electrical retailer AO.com has just launched a limited edition air fryer suitcase… yes, really.

Following a recent study, it was revealed that British holidaymakers would rather pack their best air fryer than clothes or toiletries. One in five Brits reported that an air fryer or lack there of influences where they choose to stay on holiday, with one in seven saying they’d avoid accommodation that doesn’t have one.

The research also found that 27% of Brits said they’d take an air fryer on holiday with them if it was easy to transport, and a quarter of respondents admitted to paying extra fees to do so.

I thought this was the most ridiculous thing I’d ever heard when I read this – and I still do. But it turns out there are frequent Google searches on how to pack an air fryer and what luggage type it should be for a plane journey.

If you’re someone who can’t possibly fathom going on holiday without your air fryer, fear not – AO has answered your prayers with the Frequent Fryer suitcase . Made from aluminium, the Frequent Fryer suitcase has a transparent front panel, so you can not only fit a single-drawer air fryer inside it but you can show it off, too – if you’re that way inclined.

According to AO, the Frequent Fryer suitcase fits within airport luggage regulations, so you can theoretically take it on a plane with you. I don’t think it’s a great idea to take it with you on your next flight – enjoy the local cuisine instead! – but if you’re going somewhere by train or having a staycation in an Airbnb, it could be worth it if you can’t or don’t want to cook without an air fryer.

With that being said, I’m not entirely convinced that the Frequent Fryer suitcase isn’t a prank, despite it not being the 1st April. I can’t seem to find it anywhere online or on AO’s website, but as it’s limited edition it could already be sold out.