This Jamie Oliver air fryer hack will massively upgrade your Christmas leftovers

Not sure what to do with your Christmas leftovers? Well, this Jamie Oliver air fryer hack looks like it could reinvent the classic bubble and squeak – and it only takes 20 minutes!

Celebrity chef, Jamie Oliver has really gone in on all things air fryers this year. As part of his 20 year-long collaboration with Tefal, Oliver and Tefal teamed up on a new dual basket air fryer for 2025, which has two asymmetrical baskets, a generous 8.3-litre capacity and subtle Jamie Oliver x Tefal branding.

Aside from his very own air fryer, Oliver also released his Easy Air Fryer cookbook and has his own air fryer TV series – so it’s safe to say that he knows a thing or two about air fryer cooking. Now, he has a solution for your Christmas leftovers that uses up all your leftover vegetables.

In a recent video posted on his Instagram page , he says to get rid of your leftover vegetables, you should simply “chuck it in the air fryer.” In his video, he’s seen chopping up Brussel sprouts, parsnips, carrots and potatoes into small pieces and mashing them up with a potato masher.

From there, he rolls the mixture into balls before air frying them for 20 minutes. Instead of using the classic fried technique for bubble and squeak, this version is slightly healthier as it doesn’t use as much oil as you would with a frying pan.

Christmas and New Years isn’t exactly the time to be worrying about avoiding too much food and drink, but this new bubble and squeak air fryer method does cut down on some oil and fats, while helping you trim down on your leftovers. It’s definitely a recipe I’ll be trying today – as well as these other 5 Christmas leftover recipes to try in your air fryer .

