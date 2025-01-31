Tefal teams up with Jamie Oliver on new dual basket air fryer – but it’s nothing new

QUICK SUMMARY
Tefal has continued its collaboration with Jamie Oliver with the launch of the Jamie Oliver by Tefal Dual Easy Fry Air Fryer and Grill.
Based on its existing dual air fryer design, the new air fryer has a huge capacity and asymmetric drawers – and it’s already on sale.
Tefal has just launched its latest air fryer and grill, in collaboration with celebrity chef, Jamie Oliver. The aptly named Jamie Oliver by Tefal Dual Easy Fry Air Fryer and Grill is based on Tefal’s popular dual air fryer design, including asymmetrical drawers and dual zone cooking.
Tefal and Jamie Oliver have worked together for over 20 years, and on numerous cookware collaborations. The Jamie Oliver Tefal kitchenware line mostly consists of knives, pots and pans, but more recently, the two have been branching out to collaborate on other small appliances, like the Jamie Oliver x Tefal Pizza Oven.
Now it’s the turn of the air fryer, which coincides with Jamie Oliver’s new air fryer cookbook and supports Jamie’s Air-Fryer Meals TV series. Enter: the new Jamie Oliver by Tefal Dual Easy Fry Air Fryer and Grill.
Having covered air fryers, and more specifically Tefal air fryers for quite some time now, I’ll be honest with you and say that the Jamie Oliver by Tefal Dual Easy Fry Air Fryer and Grill isn’t a completely ‘new’ product. Instead, it’s based on Tefal’s existing Dual Easy Fry Air Fryer design which has asymmetric dual drawers that can be used at the same time or independently for versatile meal prepping.
The Jamie Oliver by Tefal Dual Easy Fry Air Fryer and Grill has a 5.2-litre drawer and a 3.1-litre drawer which when used together, offers an 8.3-litre capacity in total. While you can use both baskets together, the smaller drawer is best used for sides, while the larger compartment is better for bigger meals or cuts of meat. Both drawers can also cook at the same time, and at different times and temperatures, and the entire air fryer can make food for up to eight people.
The main differences that I can see between the Jamie Oliver by Tefal Dual Easy Fry Air Fryer and Grill and the original Dual Easy Fry design is the colour and branding. The Jamie Oliver model is made from stainless steel, whereas the original is available in coal or black colours.
Just underneath the control panel on the Jamie Oliver by Tefal Dual Easy Fry Air Fryer and Grill is Jamie Oliver and Tefal branding, and those are the only changes from the classic model. Having said that, the black Dual Easy Fry Air Fryer is the exact model that Jamie Oliver uses on his TV series, and there’s no major price increase between the models.
The Jamie Oliver by Tefal Dual Easy Fry Air Fryer and Grill is available now for £199.99 at Tefal and select retailers like Argos and John Lewis. As of writing, it’s already been discounted to £149.99.
