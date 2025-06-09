Samsung upgrades its smart fridges with Jamie Oliver-approved AI recipes
Samsung teams up with Jamie Oliver on exclusive AI recipes
QUICK SUMMARY
Samsung has partnered with Jamie Oliver on a collection of recipes for its Bespoke AI fridges and ovens.
If you have a Samsung Bespoke AI fridge or oven, you can now get exclusive AI recipes on them, courtesy of Samsung teaming up with chef Jamie Oliver. This exclusive partnership is designed to help busy families make delicious meals while cutting down on food waste and making the most of your Samsung AI-powered appliances.
I got to see Samsung’s new smart fridge freezers back in March, and its AI recipes on its AI Home screens were my favourite feature. By scanning the food in the fridge using the built-in camera, the screen comes up with customised recipes, and it even tailors them to your specific food intolerances or allergies by recognising your voice.
Now, Samsung has improved its recipe recommendations with a range of Jamie Oliver recipes that are now available to access via the Samsung SmartThings app. These recipes are family-friendly, nutritious and they work with Samsung’s AI-powered fridges and ovens.
The new Jamie Oliver recipes include roast chicken traybakes, focaccia and tarte tatin. How it works is you select a Jamie Oliver recipe in the SmartThings app, and it’ll pre-eat the oven to the right temperature.
Samsung’s AI-powered dual cook ovens are also compatible with the recipes which can be cooked at the same time in the same oven but at different temperatures. The ovens have upper and lower cooking zones that work separately but at the same time, so you can make the roast chicken on one side and your pudding or sides on the other.
Samsung's AI and the exclusive, collaborative recipes are also designed to cut down on food waste as well as other daily challenges like meal planning and food shopping. They do this by scanning what’s in your fridge and creating recipes for you, while also keeping you up-to-date with different expiration dates.
Three of Jamie Oliver’s recipes are now available in the Samsung SmartThings app with plans to add more later in the year.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
