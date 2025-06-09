Samsung upgrades its smart fridges with Jamie Oliver-approved AI recipes

QUICK SUMMARY Samsung has partnered with Jamie Oliver on a collection of recipes for its Bespoke AI fridges and ovens.

If you have a Samsung Bespoke AI fridge or oven, you can now get exclusive AI recipes on them, courtesy of Samsung teaming up with chef Jamie Oliver. This exclusive partnership is designed to help busy families make delicious meals while cutting down on food waste and making the most of your Samsung AI-powered appliances.

I got to see Samsung’s new smart fridge freezers back in March, and its AI recipes on its AI Home screens were my favourite feature. By scanning the food in the fridge using the built-in camera, the screen comes up with customised recipes, and it even tailors them to your specific food intolerances or allergies by recognising your voice.

Now, Samsung has improved its recipe recommendations with a range of Jamie Oliver recipes that are now available to access via the Samsung SmartThings app. These recipes are family-friendly, nutritious and they work with Samsung’s AI-powered fridges and ovens.

The new Jamie Oliver recipes include roast chicken traybakes, focaccia and tarte tatin. How it works is you select a Jamie Oliver recipe in the SmartThings app, and it’ll pre-eat the oven to the right temperature.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung’s AI-powered dual cook ovens are also compatible with the recipes which can be cooked at the same time in the same oven but at different temperatures. The ovens have upper and lower cooking zones that work separately but at the same time, so you can make the roast chicken on one side and your pudding or sides on the other.

Samsung's AI and the exclusive, collaborative recipes are also designed to cut down on food waste as well as other daily challenges like meal planning and food shopping. They do this by scanning what’s in your fridge and creating recipes for you, while also keeping you up-to-date with different expiration dates.

Three of Jamie Oliver’s recipes are now available in the Samsung SmartThings app with plans to add more later in the year.

