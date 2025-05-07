Samsung latest and greatest TVs finally come to the UK – and get the seal of approval from a British institution
Samsung is now BAFTA's official screen partner, as it opens UK pre-orders for its new Neo QLED and OLED models
Quick Summary
Samsung and BAFTA a new collaboration whereby the Korean manufacturer will be the Academy's new, official screen partner.
In addition, Samsung's latest range of Neo QLED and OLED TVs are now available to pre-order in the UK.
Samsung has opened UK pre-orders on its new range of premium televisions, including contenders for the best OLED TVs available today. In addition, it has announced a partnership with BAFTA – the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.
The TV lineup for 2025 was first announced during CES in January, and includes models using different display technology. There are Neo QLED and OLED sets, with 4K and 8K resolutions, plus a new Frame Pro TV that doubles as an art installation when not being viewed.
The new models feature Samsung Vision AI technology for intelligent upscaling and automatically picture enhancement. It also drives the audio system for better sound, while providing extra features, such as Generative Wallpaper to create screensavers using AI.
TVs that are now available to order include the flagship Samsung Neo QLED QN990F – an 8K set available in screen sizes from 65- to 85-inches. It ranges in price from £4,999 to £9,499, and while a 98-inch variant will also be available this year, that one is yet to hit the store.
Another 8K model is the QN900F, which comes in 65- to 85-inch screen sizes too. That starts at a more reasonable £3,399.
There are several OLED models also available to pre-order now, starting with the S85F. That's priced from £1,699 for the 55-inch version, but goes up to 83-inches too.
Others start at 48-inches, such as the all-new S90F for £1,499, but if you're looking for Samsung's flagship OLED you'll be wanting to take a glance at the S95F, which begins at £2,499 for the 55-inch iteration.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
New soundbars are now available to pre-order too.
BAFTA's new official screen partner
As for the BAFTA tie-in, the partnership has been announced ahead of the BAFTA TV Awards in the UK this coming Sunday (11 May).
“The UK’s creative industries are thriving, driven by advances in technology, and the rise of digital-first content,” said Samsung UK's director of TV/AV marketing, Zeena Hill.
"As more people enjoy award-winning entertainment at home, our unrivalled TV technology and innovations continue to lead the industry forwards and ensure that every creative detail is experienced at its best.
"This partnership with BAFTA champions artistic expression and elevated storytelling for a richer, more immersive viewing experience for all to enjoy."
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Samsung Galaxy S25 reportedly gets One UI 8 update already, with video showing several new features
You might still be waiting for One UI 7, but someone already has One UI 8
-
Samsung reportedly makes an impactful decision on the Galaxy Z Flip 7
And it might not please everyone
-
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date leaks again, but this time from a trusted source
It's time to get the diary out
-
Samsung's flagship phones will reportedly maintain one key advantage over iPhone
Apple is said to be struggling to match Samsung in a specific tech area
-
Apple's iPhone just did something it never has before
This is an unprecedented event for the iPhone
-
Samsung hits pause on Android 15 rollout, but your phone might be lucky
Your delayed Samsung One UI 7 software update could be delayed some more
-
Samsung Galaxy devices could lose a unique feature after all
That's despite recent claims to the contrary
-
Samsung Galaxy handsets could get a massive free software upgrade as soon as this summer
That's way sooner than expected