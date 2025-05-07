Samsung latest and greatest TVs finally come to the UK – and get the seal of approval from a British institution

Quick Summary Samsung and BAFTA a new collaboration whereby the Korean manufacturer will be the Academy's new, official screen partner. In addition, Samsung's latest range of Neo QLED and OLED TVs are now available to pre-order in the UK.

Samsung has opened UK pre-orders on its new range of premium televisions, including contenders for the best OLED TVs available today. In addition, it has announced a partnership with BAFTA – the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.

The TV lineup for 2025 was first announced during CES in January, and includes models using different display technology. There are Neo QLED and OLED sets, with 4K and 8K resolutions, plus a new Frame Pro TV that doubles as an art installation when not being viewed.

The new models feature Samsung Vision AI technology for intelligent upscaling and automatically picture enhancement. It also drives the audio system for better sound, while providing extra features, such as Generative Wallpaper to create screensavers using AI.

TVs that are now available to order include the flagship Samsung Neo QLED QN990F – an 8K set available in screen sizes from 65- to 85-inches. It ranges in price from £4,999 to £9,499, and while a 98-inch variant will also be available this year, that one is yet to hit the store.

Another 8K model is the QN900F, which comes in 65- to 85-inch screen sizes too. That starts at a more reasonable £3,399.

There are several OLED models also available to pre-order now, starting with the S85F. That's priced from £1,699 for the 55-inch version, but goes up to 83-inches too.

Others start at 48-inches, such as the all-new S90F for £1,499, but if you're looking for Samsung's flagship OLED you'll be wanting to take a glance at the S95F, which begins at £2,499 for the 55-inch iteration.

New soundbars are now available to pre-order too.

BAFTA's new official screen partner

As for the BAFTA tie-in, the partnership has been announced ahead of the BAFTA TV Awards in the UK this coming Sunday (11 May).

“The UK’s creative industries are thriving, driven by advances in technology, and the rise of digital-first content,” said Samsung UK's director of TV/AV marketing, Zeena Hill.

"As more people enjoy award-winning entertainment at home, our unrivalled TV technology and innovations continue to lead the industry forwards and ensure that every creative detail is experienced at its best.

"This partnership with BAFTA champions artistic expression and elevated storytelling for a richer, more immersive viewing experience for all to enjoy."