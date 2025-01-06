The next-generation of Samsung TVs will be AI-powered and super smart

Quick Summary xxxx

Samsung has used CES 2025 to launch its latest flagship television – the Neo QLED 8K QN990F – while also strengthening the position of AI across its screens.

Unveiling Samsung Vision AI, the company plans to have AI in all the screens it offers, from its TVs to its monitors.

The big hardware news is that there’s a new flagship 8K television, building on the impressive performance of the set that dominated 8K performance in 2024. Samsung is a big player in 8K, with other manufacturers a little less forthcoming with displays. The new model features NQ8 AI Gen3 Processor, the same as powered the previous QN900D, its award-winning 8K model.

The AI in Samsung’s televisions handles a range of tasks, including driving the upscaling and with very little native 8K content in circulation, the ability to upscale 4K to 8K in these flagship models works really well – it will be exciting to see just how effective they are in the latest iteration.

But Samsung is going further, highlighting that the AI powers will offer smarter searching, allowing you to identify actors or content that’s on the screen, while it will also allow for live translation, so you can watch content in different languages more easily, thanks to the on-device AI translation model.

Generative wallpaper will use AI to let you customise the background to help your TV match your home décor or surroundings.

The new Vision AI experience will come to a full range of Samsung TVs, including Neo QLED (like that new 8K model I mentioned), as well as OLED, QLED and The Frame models.

Speaking of The Frame, Samsung has also announced The Frame Pro. The model packs in the NQ4 Gen3 AI Processor, Wireless One Connect for a seamless installation and the latest in Neo QLED tech to boost the picture performance.

There’s a smart sound boost too, through Eclipsa Audio

On top of the AI skills that boost Samsung’s already well-connected TVs, Samsung has also announced a new audio technology, called Eclipsa Audio. This 3D sound tech has been developed with Google and will debut in Samsung’s 2025 TVs and soundbars.

The new audio technology sounds like an alternative to Dolby Atmos, providing immersive spatial audio, but there’s an important detail in that “developed with Google” partnership, as it also means that Eclipsa Audio will be supported on YouTube.

The new tech will be in the full range of Samsung’s 2025 televisions, from Crystal UHD up to the new Neo QLED 8K model.