The next-generation of Samsung TVs will be AI-powered and super smart

Quick Summary
xxxx
Samsung has used CES 2025 to launch its latest flagship television – the Neo QLED 8K QN990F – while also strengthening the position of AI across its screens.
Unveiling Samsung Vision AI, the company plans to have AI in all the screens it offers, from its TVs to its monitors.
The big hardware news is that there’s a new flagship 8K television, building on the impressive performance of the set that dominated 8K performance in 2024. Samsung is a big player in 8K, with other manufacturers a little less forthcoming with displays. The new model features NQ8 AI Gen3 Processor, the same as powered the previous QN900D, its award-winning 8K model.
The AI in Samsung’s televisions handles a range of tasks, including driving the upscaling and with very little native 8K content in circulation, the ability to upscale 4K to 8K in these flagship models works really well – it will be exciting to see just how effective they are in the latest iteration.
But Samsung is going further, highlighting that the AI powers will offer smarter searching, allowing you to identify actors or content that’s on the screen, while it will also allow for live translation, so you can watch content in different languages more easily, thanks to the on-device AI translation model.
Generative wallpaper will use AI to let you customise the background to help your TV match your home décor or surroundings.
The new Vision AI experience will come to a full range of Samsung TVs, including Neo QLED (like that new 8K model I mentioned), as well as OLED, QLED and The Frame models.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Speaking of The Frame, Samsung has also announced The Frame Pro. The model packs in the NQ4 Gen3 AI Processor, Wireless One Connect for a seamless installation and the latest in Neo QLED tech to boost the picture performance.
There’s a smart sound boost too, through Eclipsa Audio
On top of the AI skills that boost Samsung’s already well-connected TVs, Samsung has also announced a new audio technology, called Eclipsa Audio. This 3D sound tech has been developed with Google and will debut in Samsung’s 2025 TVs and soundbars.
The new audio technology sounds like an alternative to Dolby Atmos, providing immersive spatial audio, but there’s an important detail in that “developed with Google” partnership, as it also means that Eclipsa Audio will be supported on YouTube.
The new tech will be in the full range of Samsung’s 2025 televisions, from Crystal UHD up to the new Neo QLED 8K model.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
-
-
Samsung's new Galaxy Book5 Pro could give Apple's MacBook Pro a run for its money
It's thinner, lighter and has longer battery life
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Garmin HRM 200 is proof that simplicity still wins in fitness tech
The fitness brand’s latest HRM is a budget-friendly model that nails the essentials
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Samsung's new Galaxy Book5 Pro could give Apple's MacBook Pro a run for its money
It's thinner, lighter and has longer battery life
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Forget Bose, JBL's new headphones have a truly unique feature
They come with a display, remarkably
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Lenco's new turntables will liven up your living room as well as your vinyls
Lenco's three new turntables include a powerful all-in-one with a gloriously retro look
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Samsung's 2025 TV lineup revealed – including a mammoth 8K wireless flagship
Samsung is also going all-in on AI smarts this year
By Rik Henderson Published
-
LG's new OLED fixes one major problem that I always thought was an issue
The LG M5 OLED no longer requires line-of-sight for wireless connectivity
By Mike Lowe Published
-
LG's best new OLED TV makes one huge change – I tested it out and am stunned
The LG OLED G5 ditches MLA for multi-layered OLED, with brighter-than-ever results – I got to test it out at CES 2025
By Mike Lowe Published
-
CES 2025 live: All the big reveals from the world's greatest tech show
T3 is covering CES 2025 live on the ground from the show to bring you all the latest and greatest tech reveals
By Mike Lowe Last updated
-
LG's 2025 OLED TV lineup includes "world's first" true wireless 144Hz model
New personalisation and AI-powered features could make LG's new range the best yet
By Rik Henderson Published