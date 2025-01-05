CES 2025 live: All the big reveals from the world's greatest tech show

The time has come once again for the biggest event in the consumer tech calendar. CES is back for its 2025 edition – CES 2025 representing the 101st anniversary of its organising body, the CTA – and the world's biggest and greatest technology show promises to be chock-full of major reveals and product announcements.

The T3 team will be on the ground at the show in Las Vegas, where we'll be getting up close with the latest new tech, to see first-hand what's going to be big in 2025. From hands-on impressions, to insider interviews, and opinion pieces about the forthcoming new products, there'll be plenty of coverage on the site built around CES 2025.

In this live blog, however, we'll be highlighting all the biggest and most important news stories that matter. Whether that's new Samsung displays, the robot vacuums of the future, health developments to change your daily life, or any other important or, frankly, zany new releases – this is the place to catch it all.

CES 2025: The biggest reveals so far

Stay tuned into the team's live blog posts further below, where we'll be bringing all the highlights. Meanwhile, here are the key early reveals: