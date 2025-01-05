CES 2025 live: All the big reveals from the world's greatest tech show

Live
The time has come once again for the biggest event in the consumer tech calendar. CES is back for its 2025 edition – CES 2025 representing the 101st anniversary of its organising body, the CTA – and the world's biggest and greatest technology show promises to be chock-full of major reveals and product announcements.
The T3 team will be on the ground at the show in Las Vegas, where we'll be getting up close with the latest new tech, to see first-hand what's going to be big in 2025. From hands-on impressions, to insider interviews, and opinion pieces about the forthcoming new products, there'll be plenty of coverage on the site built around CES 2025.
In this live blog, however, we'll be highlighting all the biggest and most important news stories that matter. Whether that's new Samsung displays, the robot vacuums of the future, health developments to change your daily life, or any other important or, frankly, zany new releases – this is the place to catch it all.
CES 2025: The biggest reveals so far
Stay tuned into the team's live blog posts further below, where we'll be bringing all the highlights. Meanwhile, here are the key early reveals:
- The new tech we expect in 2025
- LG unveils its CES 2025 TV plans
- Hisense's CES smart home launches
- Google reveals Dolby Atmos rival in new Samsung TVs
LIVE: Latest Updates
A new Dolby Atmos rival
The first big reveal wasn't for a physical product, per se, but it's something that could affect many future product launches: Google's reveal of Eclipsa Audio, its new Dolby Atmos rivalling three-dimensional audio technology.
Revealed in tandem with Samsung, whose 2025 TVs will feature the ability to decode the audio format, Eclipsa Audio will be a new standard in immersive audio experiences. It's designed with creators in mind, as the ability to upload to YouTube is part of the deal.
Exactly how it'll all work, or whether we even need another immersive audio format, is yet to be revealed in full – but it won't be long before Eclipsa Audio is available in products, bringing a rival to Dolby's Atmos.
READ MORE: Samsung's new 2025 TVs come with a major audio upgrade
A welcome from Las Vegas
This is not your casual Sunday after Christmas. This is the CES Sunday. A Sunday with more than a sprinkling of jetlag, a very full calendar, and lots of exciting things to see – so stay tuned for live reveals in this blog as CES 2025 begins to bear its fruits.
Short-throw projectors are all the rage
Little projectors capable of big-screen projections are all the rage – as was the case at last year's CES, too – with this new Hisense L9Q able to produce a giant 150-inch image, without needing to fill your living room.
READ MORE: Forget LG OLED, new Hisense laser TV produces 150-inch display
In brief:
When is CES 2025?
While CES 2025 officially takes place from Tuesday 7 through until Saturday 11 January 2025, the days preceding the show floor's opening are when many reveals happen and big news begins to drop.
Indeed, Sunday 5 and Monday 6 January are the two media preview days, which is when much of the heavy lifting happens. During this time, behind-the-scenes briefings happen ahead of product embargoes – so if it's quiet you can expect a raft of new reveals to come pouring out thereafter...
CES 2025: What to expect?
CES has often been seen as an audio-video show, with the best new TVs among the most prominent new products – and products you really need to see in person to understand. For 2025 that will no doubt continue, with the annual Samsung, LG, Panasonic, Hisense and TCL reveals likely to take place. Like last year, however, it's most likely that Sony will take a step back for a later-in-the-year reveal.
Beyond that – and with Samsung's Galaxy S25 series phone launch not expected until later in the month – the general thematic shift in CES' exhibitors has moved in part towards automotive and health focuses. So while at this early stage there have been few reveals from some of the majors, the breadth the show offers is both expansive and exciting.