Forget Samsung's The Frame TV, the InkPoster is a digital frame with a difference

Quick Summary PocketBook's InkPoster digital frames use full colour E Ink technology to replicate paper-style wall art. Announced during CES 2025, they'll come in 13.3-, 28.5- and 31.5-inch screen sizes.

As well as the big brand TVs, sound systems and smart home devices, CES always hosts a fair few lesser known products that turn out to be equally as intriguing. And that's proved to be the case again this year.

One of those that has certainly caught our eye comes from the Swedish brand behind some of the most interesting e-readers we've seen in the last few months, PocketBook.

It recently launched the PocketBook Verse Pro Color – a direct rival to Amazon's Kindle Colorsoft that just so happens to be more than £100 cheaper. And now it's announced an alternative to the likes of Samsung's The Frame TV.

That set from Samsung is a full television that turns into a piece of artwork when switched off, but the InkPoster takes things in a different direction. It's essential a digital art frame but uses full colour E Ink display tech to make it look more like an actual printed poster or painting you hang on a wall.

As well as looking more like paper, the InkPoster has the advantage of needing very little power to run, and it emits almost no heat. Yet you can still change the image displayed, to either thousands of curated artworks available through a dedicated app, or your own pictures and photos.

The E Ink Spectra 6 panel used doesn't need a backlight neither, while power is provided by an included battery. You will need to charge it occasionally, but it's claimed that it can last up to a year before needing a top-up.

Three models will be available initially. A 13.3-inch version will offer a resolution of 1200 x 1600 and operate on a 14,000mAh battery. A much-larger 31.5-inch variant will sport a 2560 x 1440 resolution and be powered by a 20,000mAh cell.

The third is 28.5-inch, with a 2160 x 3060 resolution and similar 20,000mAh. This model though combines the E Ink Spectra 6 display with Sharp IGZO technology.

Pricing starts at $599 for the 13.3-inch InkPoster, with the 31.5-inch version coming in at $1,700. While slightly smaller, the 28.5-inch device will set you back $2,400 due to the additional display technology,

All three will be available to purchase in mid-spring.