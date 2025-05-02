BOOX’s colour E Ink monitor will make your computing calmer

BOOX has launched a colour E Ink monitor for your desktop that could make your computing experience a whole lot calmer. Where traditional monitors are constantly flickering in your face, E Ink displays are more like reading on paper.

The new BOOX Mira Pro (Color Version) has a 25.3-inch, 3,200 x 1,800 colour E Ink display with four refresh modes.

There's a Reading Mode, for an ebook-style experience, Speed Mode, for apps that need faster refreshing than office-style apps, Normal Mode, which is self-explanatory, and Text Mode for working with text.

(Image credit: BOOX)

BOOX Mira Pro (Color version): key features and price

The BOOX Mira Pro is front-lit rather than back and the lighting is adjustable to suit. There's also a manual refresh button for clearing any ghosting that might occasionally appear during page transitions.

This isn't a monitor for gaming or spending all day on YouTube – E Ink can't refresh quickly enough for that – but the multiple modes cover all the office and home office essentials.

The panel is capable of displaying 16 grayscale levels and 4,096 colours, but it's worth noting that while the maximum resolution is 3,200 x 1,800 BOOX recommends using it at 1,400 x 1,500 on Windows or macOS.

(Image credit: BOOX)

Clearly we're not looking at one of the best 4K monitors here. But for web- and document-based work, there's a lot to be said for the more relaxed pace of reading on this kind of display, either as a main display or as a second screen.

I could definitely see myself using one of these to do my eyes a favour.

The BOOX Mira Pro (Color Version) is available now for $1,899 (about £1,425 / €1,679 / AU$2,959). Unfortunately you can't try before you buy – the Mira Pro is only shipping directly from China.

That also means for US buyers the import tariffs will likely increase the price.