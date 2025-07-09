The most interesting Kindle I've ever tested gets a major price cut at last

Near the end of 2024, Amazon launched a whole heap of new Kindles, and I tested every single one over the course of a few weeks, converting to them for my daily reading and comparing their various merits. One of those Kindles stood out massively, though, and now it's the subject of a major Prime Day deal.

The Kindle Colorsoft is a landmark device – the first to bring a colour screen to a Kindle in all the long years that Amazon's been making the e-readers. It's fascinating to use, and unlocks a whole world of content, from comics to travel guides, in richer form than before.

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft UK deal

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft: was £269.99 now £184.99 at Amazon A chunky 31% discount sees the price of the Kindle Colorsoft fall by a massive amount – it's now basically the regular price of a Paperwhite, which makes for quite an incentive.

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft USA deal

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft: was $279.99 now $179.99 at Amazon In the US, meanwhile, the deal's even better – you get 36% off, or $100 for those who prefer a dollar value. That's a sizeable saving on a device that isn't yet a year old.

Why should I get a Kindle Colorsoft?

The Kindle Colorsoft has a totally unique place in the lineup of Kindle devices for a reason that sits right there in its name – it's the only (and first) colour Kindle. That doesn't mean you can expect crazy brightness and colours that rival the vibrancy of an OLED panel, or anything, though.

It's still e-ink, just with an extremely clever filter layer that lets it display in colour, which is perfect for anyone with a collection of ebooks that includes graphic novels or anything else where imagery plays a leading role.

Beyond that one killer feature, it's basically a Kindle Paperwhite in all the most meaningful ways, which means you can enjoy reading normal books with great contrast and automatic brightness for your display. It also has colour temperature controls to help reduce eye strain if you often read in low light.

All in all, it's a great device – and its only major downside at launch was that higher price, so this Prime Day deal could be huge if you've been tempted by a Colorsoft.