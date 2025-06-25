I've skipped several iPad generations, but this iPad Pro M5 feature could be what I'm waiting for

Quick Summary Apple could switch the display tech for future iPad Pro devices, introducing processes to allow for slimmer bezels and potentially smaller tablets. It's not known whether this will be in time for the iPad Pro M5 or if we'll have to wait a bit longer.

Apple is considering a display technology that could give future iPad Pro models slimmer bezels, and therefore more screen real estate without increasing their physical size.

Alternatively, it could even see its best iPads shrink to be lighter and more manageable, while retaining the same display size.

It is reported (by The Elec via MacRumors) that the company could switch the display drivers for its iPad Pro OLED panels from Samsung's to those manufactured by LX Semicon. It would also then adopt LG Innotek's CoF technology, too.

This latter tech enables display driver hardware to be attached to panels using heat compression on flexible film. This is how signals can be sent to the OLED panel to drive individual pixels. It is also a process that allows for the edges of the panel to run tighter to the enclosure – thereby potentially reducing bezel sizes.

Will iPad Pro M5 be smaller?

Apple has already made significant strides in reducing the frame around the screen in recent times, it also jumped to OLED for its current model – the iPad Pro M4 – which improved already excellent picture performance to another level.

There's also the option for nano texture glass on spec'ed up models, to reduce glare and create a more paper-like feel. However, it's the shrinking of the bezels that attracts me most to a possible future purchase.

Having owned an 11-inch M2 iPad Pro since its launch in 2022, I've not had the inclination nor need for a replacement. However, it's fairly heavy, and I'd happily swap it in for something lighter and a touch smaller.

Alternatively, I'm all up for a larger screen with no physical trade-off. Especially considering the new MacBook-like features coming with iPadOS 26.

The only issue is whether Apple will sign a new display supply deal before the iPad Pro M5 is due in stores. It might just be I'll have to wait a bit longer.

Ah well, I'm a patient chap.