OnePlus' new bargain tablet might steal my iPad savings

Quick Summary The OnePlus Pad Lite is now available to pre-order in the UK. And it might just be the perfect tablet for most people.

If you're in the market for a new tablet, you've probably got a fair chunk of change saved. Like most things in life, the good ones don't come cheap, and the cheap ones are rarely any good, so it pays to make a solid investment.

Fortunately, that's not the case with OnePlus. After the roaring success of its OnePlus Pad 3 – a tablet which boasts lightness and killer tech among its key selling points – the brand is back with another device ready to steal your heart.

The OnePlus Pad Lite takes the same ethos, but packs it all into a much more affordable end product. From today, the model is also available to pre-order in the UK, with a range of fantastic deals on offer. For starters, you'll get £30 off the list price, plus a free gift and an extra £30 when you trade-in!

(Image credit: Future / Chris Hall)

The device sits just 7.39mm thick, and weighs just 530g, making it perfectly slim and light enough for daily carry. The 11-inch display offers 500 nits of peak brightness – which is certainly not the best offering out there, but should do fine indoors – with a 16:10 aspect ratio offered. There's even 10-bit colour depth, a 90Hz refresh rate and 180 touch sampling rate, all of which spell a lovely experience in the hand.

For audio lovers, the brand offers a quad speaker array inside. All of those are hi-res audio certified, too, ensuring you can enjoy truly terrific sound quality at all times.

The 9,340mAh battery should ensure you have enough charge for longer sessions, while 35W SUPERVOOC charging will also keep it topped up quickly.

But perhaps the most inviting part of this device is the price tag. With the base model starting at just £199 / €229 (approx. US$266 / AU$409) this model offers a really compelling value-for-money proposition.

Okay, it might not go toe-to-toe on every spec point, but there's enough of the good stuff here to warrant interest for most people. Whether or not the added 5% is enough to push you towards a higher priced model is down to you – but if you're content, this is a killer deal.