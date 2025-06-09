Small tablets are making a comeback and here's one that could beat iPad mini in one key area
A super-speedy OLED display and Qualcomm's Elite processor could make this the ultimate tablet for gamers
Quick Summary
Redmagic's new gaming tablet is flying the flag for smaller devices. It boasts a Snapdragon 8 Elite and a 9-inch OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate.
It's launching in China first, but is expected to arrive in other markets soon.
As much as we love the iPad mini A17 Pro, it's fair to say it's not a great gaming tablet – it's not really designed as such. Its 8.3-inch, 60Hz display isn't particularly speedy, while the A17 Pro chip is more designed for general use.
It's interesting therefore to see a serious Android alternative with gaming at its heart, in the form of the Realmagic Gaming Tablet Pro 3. It's part of a recent and very welcome trend of high-powered Android slates, and the specs are very impressive.
Redmagic is launching the Gaming Tablet Pro 3 this week in China, and it's likely to come to other markets too. According to GSM Arena, it features a 9-inch OLED with a super-speedy 165Hz refresh rate and peak local brightness of 1,600 nits. You also get a screamingly fast processor and a cooling system for intensive game sessions.
Redmagic's current gaming flagship, the Nova, is slightly larger at 10.1 inches and boasts a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The firm says its new tablet is smaller and more powerful.
Redmagic Gaming Tablet Pro 3: key features
There are already some video "reviews" on YouTube, although they're not really review as such – they're mostly unboxing and silent side-to-side comparisons with tablets from the likes of Lenovo. However, they do show what appears to be a very smooth, bright and responsive display that delivers a much better performance than rivals in games such as PUBG.
Specifications include a large 8,200mAh battery with 80W wired charging, a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with a dedicated vapour system and active cooling system, plus RGB lighting.
There will be two colour options, Deuterium Blade Transparent Dark Night and Deuterium Blade Transparent Silver Wing.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
What we don't know yet is the price. The Redmagic Nova Gaming Tablet had a launch price of £439 / $499 / €499 (about AU$912) to give us an indication.
That's currently out of stock on the Redmagic UK site, which suggests that the Gaming Tablet Pro 3 is likely to replace it in the coming months.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Xbox's new handheld looks super-powerful but there's one thing that really worries me
The Xbox Ally handhelds tick many (X)boxes, but are they really Steam Deck beaters?
-
Xiaomi's all-electric sportscar turns up in the unlikeliest of places
It’s going to be even easier for you to drive the new Xiaomi SU7