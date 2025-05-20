Razer's latest Blade takes stealth to a whole new level
The Razer Blade 14 gets a revamp
Razer's laptop business has done a world of good to the gaming brand's reputation, taking it from a niche accessory-maker to an outfit that makes incredibly desirable gaming hardware. Now, at Computex, it's unveiled the latest revamp of its Blade lineup of slim laptops, in the form of the Razer Blade 14 (2025) – and it looks like one of the best gaming laptops out there already.
Building on previous generations of the Blade 14, the smallest of the Blade options available, Razer says that it has completely redesigned the Blade 14 to be the thinnest 14-inch laptop it's ever made.
Despite that slim form, the laptop can be beefier than ever, packing in up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU and AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 processor for a seriously powerful set of specs. Gaming with those components behind you should be easy as can be, and you'll be able to enjoy it on a 3K 120 Hz OLED display, too.
The 2025 Blade 14 comes in at 15.7mm thick and 1.63kg, which means it should be genuinely super portable, compared to the vast majority of gaming laptops on the market, but that size doesn't mean it'll run brutally hot. Razer has apparently added a new thermal hood to its cooling system, which should help keep temperatures reasonable even under heavy load.
That 5070 is a key upgrade, too, since it brings with it DLSS 4 and more advanced frame generation than ever before. This Nvidia tech can boost your frame rates massively without almost any visual sacrifice, and it's a no-brainer in a laptop with a comparatively small display. After all, any remote imperfections will be harder to see than on an 18-inch 4K display.
All in all, it looks to be a compact beauty that should compete with the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025), which I'm testing right now and which boasts very similar specs.
Of course, that won't make for a cheap laptop, and it comes in at $2300 or £2000 regionally – you can order it from Razer now if you're keen.
For those looking to pick up a bigger machine, the Razer Blade 16 has also launched a new configuration with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 card, which makes for a cheaper bundle at $2400 or £2100.
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
