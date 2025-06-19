OnePlus is said to be readying an iPad Mini alternative and I can't wait

Quick Summary OnePlus is preparing a killer new tablet. That's said to be an iPad Mini rivalling size.

The world of tablets – much like the world of phones – is broadly divided. Those who make use of technology from different ecosystems will often find themselves shoehorned into one camp or the other, limiting the compatible devices for their system.

On the one side, you have iPhone users, who can enjoy the suite of different iPads on offer. But for those using Android phones, things have been broadly less appealing.

For me, OnePlus makes some of the most exciting Android tablets around. Its latest OnePlus Pad 3 looks like a killer tablet, with stacks of amazing tech and specs to get excited about, including superb thinness.

Now, rumours suggest the brand isn't done. According to leaker Smart Pikachu on Weibo, the brand is testing a new gaming tablet – and it could have a smaller, iPad Mini-rivalling footprint.

According to the report, the brand is working on a gaming tablet with an 8.x-inch display. That's also said to run at 165Hz and offers a 3k resolution.

It's not the only device of this ilk that we've seen. Recently, Redmagic announced a similar device packing the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, though that's a 9-inch model.

For me, the OnePlus unit is a much more tantalising prospect anyway. In the world of Android tablets, the brand has been my standout pick for a while now, offering the most compelling overall package for anyone who doesn't use the Cupertino-based brand.

With the strength of phones like the OnePlus 13 also showing how good the brand can make an everyday device, the future looks really bright. If it can turn its tablets into something which can be used for productivity and working – as well as offering something capable for gaming – it could be the cornerstone of a fantastic in-house tech ecosystem.