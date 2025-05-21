Cheaper OnePlus Android phone gets Mac connection update before its big brother

Quick Summary A budget OnePlus phone is getting a killer upgrade before its big brother. That sees MacBooks and iPads enter the OnePlus ecosystem.

The world of tech is staunchly divided. Those seeking a new phone, for example, face the choice between an Android phone and an iPhone, with the respective ecosystems potentially keeping them locked into a smaller set of devices in other areas.

Fortunately, in 2025, we're making moves to change that. OnePlus, for example, has a feature called O+ Connect. That allows users to connect their phone with other devices, regardless of brand.

Notably, that means that users will be able to connect to Apple devices like the iPad or a MacBook. Previously, that has been a dreadfully painful task, but the new app makes it relatively seamless.

What's more peculiar is that the update in questions hasn't yet arrived on the current flagship OnePlus 13. That's said to be happening in the coming months – but it has debuted on the brand's cheaper phone, the OnePlus 13R.

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

Quite why that decision was made is unclear. It's possible that the brand is making use of a more budget-conscious device to test the water with the new feature, before rolling it out to its flagship device.

It offers a lot of functionality, too. The software enables file transfers between devices, with users able to flip images, documents and more between phone and tablet or laptop with ease.

It also allows you to remotely control those devices. That's really handy, ensuring you can always access the files and applications on your home device, even if you're not nearby.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With more devices set to be added in the coming months, it certainly seems like something the brand is pushing for. We've already seen its sister brand, Oppo, enjoy the fruits of this feature, with the Oppo Find N5 able to utilise it.

I'm a really big fan of it. Anything which can bridge the gaps between device ecosystems is a big win in my book, and I hope we see more of this across the board in the next few years.