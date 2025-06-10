There's an Android foldable coming with Apple Watch support – the first of its kind
Is Vivo about to take a swinging ball to Apple’s walled garden?
Quick Summary
Vivo has claimed that its forthcoming Vivo X Fold 5 will work as a companion for a full range of Apple devices and services.
It boasts that Apple Watch, iCloud, iPhone and Mac will sync with the new phone, opening up lots of use cases.
Riding on the crest of the news coming out of Apple’s WWDC right now, comes the rumour of Apple Watch support in an unexpected place – and not just support for Apple Watch.
According to a new report, the forthcoming Vivo X Fold 5 will offer support for the Apple Watch, even though it'll run on Android. It’s said that it will be able to display incoming calls, messages, while the health data will be recorded in the Vivo Health app.
The details come via 91mobiles, while the site goes on to say that there’s an iCloud connection built into the file management system on the Vivo X Fold 5. Currently, Apple Watch doesn’t work with any other Android devices, so this report raises more questions than answers.
However, these details come from Han Boxiao, product manager at Vivo, with extensive details offered across a series of Weibo posts. The first confirms that the Vivo X Fold 5 will be the first Android phone to work with Apple Watch.
He then goes on to detail that the Vivo X Fold 5 is going to sync with iPhone, so you can run both phones without the two ecosystems being disconnected. He says that you’ll be able to accept incoming calls on your iPhone using your Vivo device instead, and vice versa.
Fleshing out the details of the Vivo iCloud connection, we learn that you’ll be able to log into your Apple account so you can directly access photos and files you stored in iCloud, and it also allows for synchronisation back to the service. That means you can access notes from the iPhone, family albums and so on.
Vivo is also adding the ability to use your X Fold 5 as an extension screen for your Mac. You’ll be able to drag windows from your Mac onto your unfolded device to give you more working space. He also mentions that you’ll be able to connect AirPods too, but it’s already possible to connect AirPods as standard Bluetooth headphones to Android devices.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Apple has traditionally been coy about opening up access to its products and services, so this substantial access to Apple’s walled garden raises more questions than it answers.
Han Boxiao goes on to say that the Vivo X Fold 5 conference is going to be worth watching and it certainly sounds like it is.
But the big question is why is Apple going to let Vivo access its services. Is this a change of policy from Apple? Is this the start of closer collaboration between Apple and other manufacturers, or is this all too good to be true?
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
