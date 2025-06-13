A different "world's thinnest foldable" will launch shortly before Samsung's "world's thinnest foldable"
Samsung has competition
In the world of foldable phones, slimness is the order of the day. While other things are still important, the frame size can make a world of difference in how the device is handled.
In the next few months, we're expecting a big shift in that area. Samsung is widely rumored to be unveiling a new handset which will be slimmer than anything else in the space.
It's a significant move for the brand. The current Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a killer handset, but is somewhat let down by its bulky frame. By making changes in that area, the brand looks set to make their mark once more on the wider market.
Still, it's not going to be a smooth ride. According to a new report, the Vivo X Fold 5 will arrive before the Samsung unit – and that could well do battle for the title of slimmest foldable phone.
The device will be launched in China on the 25ht of June. It's said to pack in a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, while teaser images show off a trio of colour options – black, white and green.
The brand's photography partnership with Zeiss looks set to continue, with a trio of 50MP sensors said to arrive on the rear of the device. Those will cover the standard wide, ultra-wide and telephoto duties, with a 3x periscope zoom rumoured.
It's also said to include some integration with Apple's suite of devices. Word from the brand's product manager suggests that the devices will support connectivity with the Apple Watch, but also with iPhones.
It's a rare external entry point into Apple's walled garden ecosystem, and could prove to be a significant turning point for Vivo. With the launch event just a few weeks away, we really don't have long to wait before we'll know more information.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
