The entire Google Pixel 2025 lineup now revealed – with leaked pics of EVERYTHING

Quick summary The full line-up of launch devices for Google's August hardware event have leaked. We get to see the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 4 and new Pixel Buds.

Google has scheduled its summer hardware event for 20 August, where the Pixel 10 family will be revealed. That much we know, because Google has firstly confirmed the event and secondly, shown us one of the phones.

However, the world of online leaks has just given us everything else.

The line-up of Pixel 10 devices includes the basic Pixel 10 phone (with an added telephoto lens), the Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Google managed to leak all the phones itself in fact, but now we have leaked images of the entire family, including a new Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds.

Starting with the phones, we've seen these devices many times now and it's interesting that this official-looking family photo from Evan Blass shows the Pixel 10 in the Indigo (blue) colour, while the phones and Buds are Moonstone (grey).

This time, however, we're treated to an image of the phones in a range of different colours, which likely map out to Moonstone, Obsidian, Lemongrass and Indigo, which are rumoured to be the amongst the colours available.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass)

Moonstone appears to be quite the theme, as elsewhere there are pictures of the Pixel Watch – assumed to be the Pixel Watch 4 – with a Moonstone strap. We also see Pixel Buds with Moonstone caps, so everything matches.

The Pixel Watch 4 has also seen an extensive leak (also in Moonstone), including the fact that it now charges on its side. That might account for the 25% faster charging rate that's reported, but might also mean that old chargers will no longer work.

The Pixel Buds in the photo raise a lot of questions, however. They look exactly like the Pixel Buds Pro 2 that Google launched in 2024, but with Moonstone colouring. There's been little to no mention of Pixel Buds Pro 3 so far, so it could be that Google is just releasing a new colour to match its latest hero phone colour.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

However, there was previously a mention of Pixel Buds 2a. This is where things get a little confusing, because it appears that the first mention of the Pixel Buds 2a was from a leaker on Twitter called MysteryLupin.

Google Pixel Buds 2aHazel, Strawberry, Iris, Fog LightJuly 3, 2025

But these don't look like Buds 2a – and if they are, then I'm not sure how they differ from the Pixel Buds Pro 2. The same leaker also referred to the Pixel Buds Pro 2 getting a new colour called "Sterling". It may well be that the Sterling (which is synonymous with silver) has been replaced by Moonstone as the official name, which is what I think we're looking at here.

As we stand, there seem to be few hardware surprises, but I suspect that Google will have new software features and with the devices already widely leaked, hopefully it will be the experience of these devices that takes most of the headlines on launch day.