Google Pixel Watch 4 now leaks – there'll be nothing left to launch at this rate

Quick Summary The Google Pixel Watch 4 has seemingly appeared in what are claimed to be official press renders. Images show it with multiple different bands, including some of the new colours expected to be available with the new device.

The Made in Google event will take place on 20 August, where the tech giant will launch its latest product lineup, but there might not be much to unveil by then.

As well as numerous Pixel 10 leaks over the last few weeks, including an accidental slip by Google itself, we now seemingly have press renders of the Pixel Watch 4 – shown in multiple colours and with different band options, to boot.

Posted first by Android Headlines, the images reveal the new watch with what Google will allegedly call the Moonstone, Iris, Obsidian and Porcelain Active Bands. You also get to see it with the Limoncello and Indigo Sports Bands.

The watch is shown in both 41mm and 45mm sizes.

According to the report, the Active Band in particular will use a different material, which potentially makes the Pixel Watch 4 more comfortable to wear. The Sports Bands will only be available for the 41mm model.

Also revealed by Android Headlines is a new way for the watch to charge. The site claims that a new charging system will provide faster speeds than ever before – up to 25% faster, in fact, It will also require you to place your Watch 4 on its side when charging.

That's likely because Google has moved the charging contacts to the side to make its replacement for the Pixel Watch 3 more easily repairable. This could be awkward for those hoping to use their existing chargers, though – they won't be compatible, it's said.

We'll find out for sure come the third week of August, unless there are other major leaks in the meantime. To be honest, I wouldn't rule it out.

Until then, keep your eye on deals for the Google Pixel Watch 3. It might be you'll find a bargain if you're not interested in any of the new features or tweaks.