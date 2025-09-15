What’s next for Fitbit in 2025? Rumours point to new fitness tracker eveyone's eager to see

After years of uncertainty, Fitbit is now deeply integrated into Google’s hardware and services as of 2025.

The standalone Fitbit.com store shut down in 2024, with sales transitioning to the Google Store.

The company continues to encourage users to merge their Fitbit accounts into Google Accounts, with a hard cutoff currently set for February 2, 2026.

Google has also effectively exited Fitbit-branded smartwatches (Sense/Versa) to focus smartwatch energy on the Pixel Watch.

Where does this leave the beloved wearable brand? Will we see another Fitbit tracker in 2025? Here's what we know.

Made by Google, with no Fitbit in sight

Google unveiled the Pixel Watch 4 in August 2025, with pre-orders live and retail set for 9 October.

It runs Wear OS 6, adds satellite SOS, a faster Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 platform, and offers larger and brighter display options (41mm and 45mm), as well as extended battery claims.

(Image credit: Google)

At the same event, there were no new Fitbit hardware announcements.

The absence matters because it signals that Google is happy to let the Pixel Watch carry the premium smartwatch banner while keeping Fitbit focused on bands, where it still has strong brand equity (Charge/Inspire/Ace).

For now, Fitbit continues to iterate on its software (app updates, such as the addition of dark mode) and to support current trackers, including the Charge 6, with new watch faces and improved connectivity to gym equipment.

That helps retention, but it’s not the same as a marquee launch. The gap on stage puts more pressure (and opportunity) on the next Charge.

Is there a Fitbit Charge 7 coming?

No official Charge 7 exists yet, but a credible “wish-rumour” consensus has coalesced around a few upgrades that are technically plausible and align with user pain points from Charge 6.

Expectations include a slightly larger, brighter AMOLED display for easier map navigation and notifications, improved GPS accuracy, and the return of the altimeter (for floors/elevation).

There’s also persistent chatter about adopting a more universal USB-C charging solution, as well as algorithmic tuning for improved HR and sleep accuracy, and modest battery gains.

(Image credit: Google Fitbit)

These aren’t earth-shattering upgrades, but these pragmatic enhancements would make a tracker-first strategy land better.

Timing-wise, several tracker watchers peg a typical Fitbit cadence that would place a Charge 7 in September–October 2025 – even though Google has now missed the IFA news cycle period.

Other, more 'out there' rumours have also surfaced recently.

A Fitbit/Google patent workaround for blood-pressure estimation via optical and pressure sensing keeps hopes alive for richer health signals on smaller devices.

However, regulatory and accuracy hurdles make a near-term rollout uncertain on a slim band.

A complete switch to Wear OS on a Charge-class device would likely compromise battery life and blur the Pixel/Fitbit split, but it's not impossible that Google might consider making this move.

Pricing whispers sit in the £129–£149 range, keeping it well below Pixel Watch and reinforcing a two-tier Google wearables strategy.

What it all means for Fitbit fans

In 2025, Google’s wearable story is centred on the Pixel Watch for smartwatches and Fitbit for trackers.

Made by Google gave the Pixel Watch 4 the spotlight, and left Fitbit’s next move unsaid.

That sets the stage for Charge 7 to do the quiet, important work: fix GPS reliability, bring back the altimeter, enlarge and brighten the display, clean up accuracy, modernise charging, and hold the price.

If Google lands those essentials this autumn, Fitbit’s tracker identity won’t just survive inside Google, but it’ll make sense again.