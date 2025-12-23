New Garmin software update just made battery anxiety measurable on the brand's most underrated smartwatch

Latest beta update finally explains where your battery life is going

Person exercising with her Garmin Vivoactive 5
Garmin just started rolling out a software update for one of its most underrated smartwatches.

It addresses one of the most common frustrations with wearables: battery life that vanishes without explanation.

Instead of relying solely on a vague “days remaining” estimate, Vivoactive 5 owners can now see how things like GPS workouts, always-on display, notifications, music playback and background health tracking contribute to overall power consumption.

Person playing basketball wearing a Garmin Vivoactive 5

By turning battery life into something measurable, Garmin effectively treats it like another performance metric.

That’s a familiar mindset for long-time Garmin watch users, but it’s notable to see it applied to a more lifestyle-focused, mid-range smartwatch.

Beyond battery tracking, Beta Version 16.11 also includes general system stability improvements and smaller refinements.

These aren’t headline-grabbing changes, but they reflect Garmin’s broader approach of gradually improving devices over time rather than leaving them static once they’re on sale.

Because this is a beta release, features may still change before the update reaches a wider public rollout.

However, it's clear that Garmin wants users to worry less about battery life by understanding it better.

The update is now rolling out to those who signed up for Garmin's beta updates, with the alpha version expected to drop soon.

[via NotebookCheck]

